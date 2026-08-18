Van Dijk: Liverpool's new defence needs time to gel

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has candidly admitted that the club's significantly revamped defence, featuring new signings Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, will require a period of adjustment and game time to fully gel and establish strong partnerships.

IMAGE: Liverpool will start their Premier League season at Newcastle United on August 23. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk stated that the club's new defensive lineup, including Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, will need time to form strong partnerships.

The club's defence has been rebuilt following the departures of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, and Joe Gomez's injury.

Ronald Araujo joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona, while Jeremy Jacquet was signed in February.

Both new defenders featured in a 2-0 friendly win against Como, with Jacquet also scoring.

Van Dijk emphasised that playing games is crucial for the new defensive unit to build chemistry and understanding.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the club's revamped backline would require some time to click into gear, despite describing new signings Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as "good players".

Rebuilding the Defence

Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson's departures, as well as Joe Gomez's muscle injury in the club's opening pre-season match, have forced Liverpool to rebuild their defence. The Merseyside club strengthened their options by signing Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, while Frenchman Jeremy Jacquet joined the club in the summer after being signed in February.

New Signings in Action

Araujo and Jacquet both featured in a 2-0 friendly victory over Italian club Como at Anfield on Sunday, with the latter also scoring a goal.

Asked how he could forge strong partnerships with his new teammates, veteran Van Dijk told reporters: "By playing games. I won't say it's the only way, but games are totally different than training.

"Obviously, Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald, but at the end of the day, we all pretty good footballers and we can see and smell some moments, how to defend certain situations.

"It's pretty clear that you need to form a connection together and take a bit of time. But it's, in my opinion, absolutely normal. But hopefully, we can get that going as quickly as possible."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, will start their Premier League season at Newcastle United on August 23.