The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will finally get a hearing from the IOA-appointed Electoral Officer regarding its crucial inclusion in the electoral roll for the upcoming December 5 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections, following a Delhi High Court directive.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The IOA-appointed Electoral Officer will hear the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) regarding its inclusion in the electoral roll for the December 5 IOA elections.

BFI, along with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Indian Golf Union (IGU), was initially excluded from the list of National Sports Federations entitled to vote.

The BFI is facing an internal power struggle between its president Ajay Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar, with a no-confidence motion moved in October.

The Delhi High Court ordered the hearing to take place at 12 noon on 20.11.2026, with a decision expected by 12 noon on 23.11.2026.

Officials from the Ajay Singh faction are expected to meet the IOA-appointed Electoral Officer on Friday.

The IOA-appointed Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava will hear officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on a plea to include its representatives in the electoral roll for the December 5 elections after the national body petitioned the Delhi High Court in this regard.

IOA Electoral Roll Controversy Deepens

On November 9, Srivastava notified that two representatives each of 30 National Sports Federations (NSFs) will take part in the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) executive council elections on December 5. The two representatives -- one male and one female -- can vote as well as stand as candidates in the IOA executive council polls.

The faction-ridden BFI, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) -- which is being currently run by an ad-hoc body -- and Indian Golf Union (IGU) were not included in the list of NSFs entitled to vote for the of IOA polls.

BFI's Internal Power Struggle And Exclusion

The BFI is embroiled in a power tussle between president Ajay Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar. The latter had earlier moved a no-confidence motion against Ajay Singh in October, triggering mutual suspensions, a court stay on the proposed meeting, and a broader governance standoff.

The Ajay-Singh led faction claimed to have the recognition from the world body and therefore the authority to nominate BFI's representatives to the IOA General Assembly. However, the IOA does not recognise any faction of the BFI.

High Court Mandates Hearing For BFI's Inclusion

According to an order passed by Justice Saurabh Banerjee, "the authorised representatives of the petitioner (BFI) shall be granted a personal hearing before respondent no. 2 (IOA-appointed EO) at 12 noon on 20.11.2026."

The order said that the counsels of the IOA and EO submitted that "the representation dated 12.11.2026 issued by the petitioner shall be decided as expeditiously as possible, and, on or before 12 noon on 23.11.2026."

On November 15, EO Srivastava had notified 71-strong final electoral roll, including 60 representatives from the 30 NSFs for the IOA polls. It remains to be seen whether the hearing will lead to any additions to the electoral roll.

It is learnt that officials from the Ajay Singh faction will meet the IOA-appointed EO on Friday.

Indian Golf Union (IGU) led by Brijinder Singh has also petitioned the Delhi High Court on similar grounds, claiming that its recognition by the world body entitles it to nominate representatives to the IOA General Assembly.