HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » $10 Million Prize For Breaking Usain Bolt's 100m World Record At Enhanced Games

$10 Million Prize For Breaking Usain Bolt's 100m World Record At Enhanced Games

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 09:23 IST

x

The Enhanced Games, known for allowing performance-enhancing substances, is offering a staggering $10 million bonus to any athlete who can surpass Usain Bolt's legendary 100-metre world record at their 2027 competition.

Usain Bolt

IMAGE: Enhanced Games said the winner of the men's 100m final will get $10 million bonus if the sprinter runs faster than Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds. Photograph: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Enhanced Games offers a $10 million bonus for breaking Usain Bolt's 100m world record.
  • The inaugural Enhanced Games took place in Las Vegas, featuring athletes using banned substances.
  • Kristian Gkolomeev won the 50m freestyle and earned $1.5 million, considered the largest payout in swimming history.
  • Enhanced Games permits substances banned by WADA and allows 'super-suits' banned in 2010.

Enhanced Games organizers said on Wednesday they will offer a $10 million bonus to any man who breaks Usain Bolt's 100 metres world record at their 2027 event, sharply increasing the financial stakes for the controversial, drug-friendly competition.

Enhanced said the prize would go to the winner of the men's 100m final if he runs faster than Bolt's 9.58 seconds, the time the Jamaican set in Berlin in 2009 and which is viewed as one of the most untouchable marks in the sport.

 

Inaugural Enhanced Games Highlights

The announcement followed the inaugural Enhanced Games, held on Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, where athletes produced one swimming "world record" and 21 personal bests.

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won the 50m freestyle with a time of 20.81 seconds and earned a total of $1.5 million, which the company described as the largest single payout in swimming history.

His time will not make official record ​books because competitors' results are considered illegal by global sporting authorities.

Controversial Rules and Regulations

Enhanced Games

IMAGE: Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won the 50m freestyle with a time of 20.81 seconds and earned a total of $1.5 million, which the company described as the largest single payout in swimming history. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Enhanced Games permits athletes who use substances banned by ​the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), while the swimmers are also allowed to wear polyurethane "super-suits" banned in 2010.

Chief Executive Maximilian Martin said in a shareholder letter that the debut event showed the impact of "medically supervised enhancement protocols," with 13 athletes setting 21 new personal bests.

The company said all competitors cleared medical screenings and left the event healthy.

Future Plans for Enhanced Games

Enhanced said its first event had secured more than $32 million in contracted sponsorship value and that planning for the 2027 Games was already underway. The company also said it was considering smaller events before then, with endurance sports identified as a possible next area of expansion.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

World awaits more Bolt magic after athletics marred by doping scandals
World awaits more Bolt magic after athletics marred by doping scandals
Russia's Olympics ban will scare drug cheats, says Bolt
Russia's Olympics ban will scare drug cheats, says Bolt
Doping findings rough for athletics: Bolt
Doping findings rough for athletics: Bolt
Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping offences
Russia faces ban from athletics for widespread doping offences
Advances in spike technology are laughable and unfair, says Bolt
Advances in spike technology are laughable and unfair, says Bolt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

MAJOR GOOF-UP! Trump Mixes Up Iran and Venezuela, Clip Goes Viral0:36

MAJOR GOOF-UP! Trump Mixes Up Iran and Venezuela, Clip...

'Rubio's India Visit Signals Strong Anti-China Alignment'2:47

'Rubio's India Visit Signals Strong Anti-China Alignment'

WATCH: Victim's Sister Expresses Gratitude to Piyush Goyal at Kanishka Memorial0:28

WATCH: Victim's Sister Expresses Gratitude to Piyush...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO