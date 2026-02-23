HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » English Premier League: Wolves and Sunderland condemn racial abuse of players

English Premier League: Wolves and Sunderland condemn racial abuse of players

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2026 16:49 IST

x

Following Premier League defeats, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland are condemning the abhorrent racial abuse directed at their players on social media, highlighting the ongoing issue of racism in football.

Sunderland's Romaine Mundle

IMAGE: Romaine Mundle received online abuse after Sunderland lost the Premier League match against Fulham on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Wolves and Sunderland players Tolu Arokodare and Romaine Mundle were racially abused on social media after Premier League defeats.
  • Wolves condemned the abuse directed at Tolu Arokodare after their 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.
  • Chelsea Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley were also racially abused online after their match on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland said they were appalled by the racial abuse directed at their players on social media on Sunday following defeats in the Premier League.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle both received online abuse, with the incidents coming less than 24 hours after Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri were racially abused following Chelsea's draw with Burnley.

 

Clubs Respond To Racist Incidents

Wolves said they were disgusted by the multiple instances of abuse received by Arokodare following their 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace. 

"We stand firmly alongside him, and alongside all footballers who are forced to endure this abuse from anonymous accounts acting with apparent impunity," the club said in a statement.

Sunderland, who lost 3-1 to Fulham, said they were working with the authorities to identify those responsible for the messages targeting Mundle.

"The abhorrent behaviour displayed by multiple individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the Club under any circumstances," Sunderland wrote on their website.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions League: Mbappe wants Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni banned for racism
Champions League: Mbappe wants Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni banned for racism
Delhi Marathon: Karkera storms to victory, seals Asiad spot
Delhi Marathon: Karkera storms to victory, seals Asiad spot
EPL: Arsenal thrash Spurs; Liverpool grab late win
EPL: Arsenal thrash Spurs; Liverpool grab late win
Osasuna dent Real Madrid's LaLiga title hopes
Osasuna dent Real Madrid's LaLiga title hopes
Kane At The Double As Bayern Tighten Bundesliga Grip
Kane At The Double As Bayern Tighten Bundesliga Grip

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Virat-Anushka spotted at Mumbai Airport0:42

Virat-Anushka spotted at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty's Graceful Look Will Leave You Speechless1:07

Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty's Graceful Look Will Leave...

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover3:45

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO