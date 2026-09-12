Premier League: Liverpool's struggles continue with Fulham draw, Chelsea held by Hull

The Premier League's early season drama continued as giants Liverpool and Chelsea both dropped points in draws against Fulham and Hull City respectively, while Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town secured crucial victories.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Victor Munoz in action with Fulham's Calvin Bassey during their match at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Liverpool drew 0-0 at home to Fulham, marking their third draw in four opening Premier League games under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Chelsea salvaged a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Hull City with a 66th-minute equaliser from Joao Pedro.

Nottingham Forest secured a late 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, with Igor Jesus scoring the winner in the 88th minute.

Ipswich Town snatched a 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace, with Zian Flemming scoring in stoppage time.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 at home to Brentford, leaving new manager Marco Rose still seeking his first Premier League win.

Liverpool's stuttering start to the season continued as they could only draw 0-0 at home to Fulham and Chelsea required a Joao Pedro equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Premier League surprise package Hull City on Saturday.

Aston Villa scored their first league goal of the season but went down 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest while Ipswich Town snatched a 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace. Liverpool have now drawn three of their opening four Premier League games under new manager Andoni Iraola and they could have few complaints after a flat display against a Fulham side who earned their first point of the season.

Chelsea's Battle Against Hull

IMAGE: Chelsea's Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer look dejected after the match against Hull City at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Chelsea's habit of scoring early goals continued as record signing Morgan Rogers put them ahead after seven minutes at Stamford Bridge but while Xabi Alonso's side looked a real threat in attack, their defending let them down again as Mohamed Belloumi struck twice for the visitors before halftime. Newly-promoted Hull were heading top until Joao Pedro slammed in a 66th-minute equaliser from Cole Palmer's assist. Hull remain third with eight points, one behind Arsenal and Manchester City while Chelsea have seven points.

Forest and Ipswich Secure Wins

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal as Aston Villa's John McGinn looks dejected during their match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Liam Delap scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest to give his side the lead at Villa Park but Villa finally registered with Alysson's first goal for the club, the Brazilian nodding in John McGinn's cross. Forest grabbed the points in the 88th minute though as Igor Jesus guided home from a Morgan Gibbs-White flick.

IMAGE: Ipswich Town's Leif Davis celebrates scoring their second goal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Promoted Ipswich secured their second win of the season with an enthralling 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

Anan Khalaili put Palace ahead from Daichi Kamada's pass but Emersonn headed Ipswich level from a Leif Davis cross. Axel Disasi was red-carded before halftime for a reckless foul on Jack Clarke and Davis struck again on the stroke of halftime. Palace thought they had rescued a point with Jorgen Strand Larsen's stunning finish but Zian Flemming pounced in stoppage time to send the away fans into raptures.

Bournemouth's Draw

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith in action with Brentford's Kevin Schade as Brentford manager Keith Andrews reacts during their match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Bournemouth drew 2-2 at home to Brentford. New Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is still waiting for his first Premier League victory. Bournemouth hit back from Kevin Schade's opener to lead with goals by Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier but Schade's lob maintained Brentford's unbeaten start.