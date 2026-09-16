Why Haaland's Winning Goal Stood Despite Offside Blunder In Manchester Derby

Pro Ref chief Howard Webb has revealed that 'tunnel vision' by VAR officials led to the controversial and incorrect awarding of Erling Haaland's goal in Sunday's Manchester derby, resulting in the officials being stood down.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being allowed to stand following a VAR review that concluded the Manchester City forward was onside. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Key Points Pro Ref chief Howard Webb stated 'tunnel vision' caused VAR officials to wrongly award Erling Haaland's goal in the Manchester derby.

The goal was initially ruled offside but allowed to stand after a VAR review, which Pro Ref later admitted was incorrect due to a failure to assess Enzo Fernandez's involvement.

VAR Matt Donohue and assistant VAR Blake Antrobus have been stood down until after the international break.

Webb explained that the VAR focused too much on Haaland's position and failed to fully evaluate Fernandez's influence on the play.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick criticised the decision following his side's 1-0 home defeat.

Pro Ref chief Howard Webb said "tunnel vision" led VAR officials to wrongly award Erling Haaland's goal in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being allowed to stand following a VAR review that concluded the Manchester City forward was onside.

Acknowledging the Error

Pro Ref, the body responsible for refereeing in English professional football, later acknowledged the goal should not have been awarded because VAR failed to properly assess the involvement of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to play the ball from an offside position.

"I was really disappointed with this outcome. We all are. None more so than the officials themselves," Webb, Pro Ref's chief refereeing officer, said on Match Officials Mic'd Up on Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

"They take a lot of personal pride in what they do, and they're obviously hurting now having fallen short in this situation."

Officials Stood Down

Webb confirmed that VAR Matt Donohue and assistant VAR Blake Antrobus would not officiate again until after the international break.

"We've reached out to Manchester United and acknowledged the error, as we do when these things happen," Webb said.

Explaining the Decision

Explaining the decision-making process, Webb said the semi-automated offside system quickly established that Haaland was onside, but the VAR became overly focused on the striker's position and failed to fully consider Fernandez's influence on the play.

"But of course, when he then runs it back through the full APP, he doesn't truly evaluate the full impact of Fernandez's position," Webb said.

"He has a look to see if he touches the ball, because then that relates to potentially knocking it to Haaland, who goes on to score. He doesn't touch the ball, but he doesn't truly evaluate other elements of offside. In that moment, he gets tunnel vision."

United's Reaction

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick criticised the decision after his side's 1-0 home defeat, their second loss in four Premier League matches this season.

United next host Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.