English Premier League: Manchester United stun Arsenal; Chelsea, Aston Villa win

Manchester United edge Arsenal

IMAGE: Bryan Mbeumo scores Manchester United's first goal against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal lost at home for the first time this season.

Arsenal, who are now winless in three league games, have 50 points from 23 games.

Aston Villa outclassed Newcastle United 2-0, moving level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester United loosened Arsenal's grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win in north London on Sunday thanks to stunning second-half goals by Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.



Victory would have restored Arsenal's seven-point lead over chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa, both of whom won this weekend, but Mikel Arteta's side instead left the door open as they lost at home for the first time this season.



Everything was going to plan for Arsenal when they took the lead in the 29th minute with a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

IMAGE: Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring Manchester United's third goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

But a terrible mistake by Martin Zubimendi in the 37th minute gifted United an equaliser -- the Spaniard passing straight to Bryan Mbeumo who finished in style.



Dorgu then smashed a ferocious shot in off the crossbar to put United ahead in the 50th minute only for substitute Mikel Merino to prod the hosts level in the 84th minute.



United were not finished though and Cunha curled home from 25 metres three minutes later to the joy of the visiting fans.



Arsenal, who are now winless in three league games, have 50 points from 23 games with City and Villa on 46. United moved fourth with 38 points.

Aston Villa down Newcastle

IMAGE: Aston Villa's players celebrate after Ollie Watkins scored the second goal against Newcastle United. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Aston Villa got their Premier League title challenge back on track with an impressive 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday moving them level on points with second-placed Manchester City.



A stunning first-half strike by Emiliano Buendia and a late goal by Ollie Watkins sealed the points for Villa who bounced back impressively from last week's home defeat by Everton.



It left Unai Emery's side on 46 points in third place, four points behind leaders Arsenal who were in action later against Manchester United.



Chelsea moved into fourth place with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace, while Nottingham Forest moved five points above the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Brentford.



One point from their last two league games had stunted Villa's momentum but they were back in the groove against a disappointing Newcastle side.

IMAGE: Ollie Watkins scores Aston Villa's second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Buendia opened the scoring in the 19th minute, crowning a slick Villa attack swept from one side of the field to the other. The 29-year-old picked up the ball on the edge of the box and flashed a dipping right-foot shot past Nick Pope.



Roared on by the home crowd, Newcastle pressed forward strongly looking for an equaliser but it was Watkins who had the last word for Villa, ghosting in at the far post to head home in the 88th minute and seal the win.



Having battled to a 1-0 win over Turkish side Fenerbahce on Thursday in the Europa League, Villa had little time to prepare for the Newcastle game but responded well.



"It's a tough schedule for us but it is what we want to do, play in European competitions and fight for these places in the Premier League so we have to adapt, fight and play and recover and go again," Buendia said.

Chelsea rout Crystal Palace

IMAGE: Estevao celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal against Crystal Palace. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Goals by Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez's penalty gave Chelsea the points at Selhurst Park.



Chris Richards grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts who had Adam Wharton sent off.



Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fourth place with 37 points.



Forest were under pressure after third-from-bottom West Ham United moved two points behind them with a win against Sunderland on Saturday.



But they responded with victory at Brentford who lost at home for only the second time this season in the league.



Goals from Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi proved decisive for Forest who moved level on points with 16th-placed Leeds United.