Chelsea have officially secured the services of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal, significantly strengthening their squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

IMAGE: Emiliano Martinez made 256 appearances for Villa after joining from Arsenal in 2020 and established himself as one of the Premier League's leading goalkeepers. Photograph: Chelsea FC/Instagram

Key Points Chelsea have signed Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

Martinez expressed his desire for success at Chelsea, aiming to contribute to the club's title-winning legacy.

The transfer follows Aston Villa's acquisition of Japan international Zion Suzuki, paving the way for Martinez's departure after six years.

Martinez made 256 appearances for Aston Villa, establishing himself as a top Premier League goalkeeper and playing a crucial role in their Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year deal, the West London club said on Sunday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Chelsea paid around £7.5 million ($10.15 million) to sign the 33-year-old.

Martinez's Ambition at Chelsea

"I want to be successful here," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it's a football club that wins titles, so I think it's a good match."

Martinez's exit comes after Villa signed Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month, paving the way for the Argentine's exit after six years at Villa Park.

Martinez made 256 appearances for Villa after joining from Arsenal in 2020 and established himself as one of the Premier League's leading goalkeepers.

Impact at Aston Villa

He played a key role last season as Unai Emery's side finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League and won the Europa League.

At Chelsea, Martinez is set to challenge Robert Sanchez for the starting role. Sanchez has been Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, but questions over his place resurfaced after mistakes in Chelsea's 3-2 opening-day victory over Fulham.

Martinez has also been central to Argentina's success on the international stage, helping them win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and finish runners-up in 2026. The first-choice goalkeeper also won Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

Villa's Busy Transfer Window

His departure is the latest significant exit for Villa during a busy transfer window. Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for a British record fee, while Youri Tielemans moved to Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho, Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne have also left the club.