EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion delivered a stunning performance, routing Premier League champions Arsenal 3-0 and bringing an emphatic end to their perfect start to the season.

IMAGE: Chema Andres celebrates scoring Brighton and Hove Albion's third goal against Arsenal at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, on Saturday. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Key Points Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Arsenal 3-0, marking the end of the Premier League champions' flawless start to the season.

Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres scored for Brighton, securing a dominant victory.

Arsenal had previously won seven consecutive matches, including their first four Premier League games, before this defeat.

The win propelled Brighton into third place in the Premier League standings.

Brighton and Hove Albion ended Arsenal's perfect start to the season in stunning fashion on Saturday, routing the Premier League champions 3-0 on the south coast.

Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas rewarded Brighton's first-half dominance with precise finishes and Chema Andres struck after the interval as Arsenal wilted.

Arsenal's Unbeaten Run Halted

IMAGE: Chema Andres scores Brighton and Hove Albion's third goal against Arsenal. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Arsenal had won seven successive matches since the start of the campaign, including their opening four Premier League games, to begin their title defence in ominous fashion.

But the wheels fell off spectacularly against a free-scoring Brighton side who moved into third place.

IMAGE: Pascal Gross scores Brighton and Hove Albion's first goal. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Gross beat Arsenal keeper David Raya in the 31st minute with a low shot that went in off the upright and Kostoulas scored with a similar effort following a counter-attack.

Andres then headed in from close range and Brighton could have extended the lead as they celebrated their 125th anniversary in style.

Other Premier League Results

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur scored their first Premier League goals of the season but they were in vain as they remained without a win, going down 3-2 at home to Aston Villa.

Promoted Hull City suffered their first league defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 at Newcastle United while Everton moved into the top five as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0.

Thierno Barry's goal was enough for unbeaten Everton to take the points against Ipswich.

Newcastle galloped into a two-goal lead against Hull with Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scoring in the opening seven minutes but were forced to hang on as Mohamed-Ali Cho replied for the visitors midway through the second half.