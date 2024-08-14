News
Big blow for Manchester United ahead of new season

Big blow for Manchester United ahead of new season

August 14, 2024 09:57 IST
Luke Shaw

IMAGE: United start their campaign at home against Fulham on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Luke Shaw/X

Manchester United will be without left back Luke Shaw for the opening matches of the new Premier League season due to a calf injury, the Old Trafford side said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old England international picked up the injury at the start of pre-season training.

 

"He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break," United said in a statement.

French centre back and new signing Leny Yoro, 18, will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, United had announced earlier in August.

United start their campaign at home against Fulham on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
