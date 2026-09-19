EPL: Aston Villa register first win as Spurs' misery deepens

Aston Villa finally broke their winless streak, securing a crucial 3-2 Premier League victory over a struggling Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to goals from Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, and Emi Buendia.

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Aston Villa secured their first Premier League win of the season, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Summer signing Johan Manzambi scored his debut goal for Villa, opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia added two more goals for Aston Villa in the second half, sealing the victory.

Tottenham's season continues to struggle, leaving them in the relegation zone with only two points from five games.

Aston Villa finally breathed a sigh of relief as they claimed their first Premier League win of the season with a 3-2 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while Spurs' season lurched deeper into trouble after another demoralising defeat.

Villa's Breakthrough Performance

Villa's breakthrough came in first-half stoppage time when £50-million ($66.97-million) summer signing Johan Manzambi marked his first start for the club with the opening goal, while Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia sent Spurs fans streaming to the exits with second-half strikes.

The 20-year-old Manzambi pounced from close range after Tottenham lost possession inside their own penalty area, punishing a defensive lapse with Spurs defender Micky van de Ven temporarily off the pitch receiving treatment for a gash under his eye.

Second-Half Dominance

IMAGE: Nicolas Jackson scores Aston Villa's second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jackson doubled Villa's advantage in the 67th minute, finishing clinically to put the visitors firmly in control and Buendia struck 11 minutes from time with a rocket to the top corner from 22 yards out to complete a shambolic afternoon for the home side in the final game before the international break for both teams.

"Aye, it's a relief because I was thinking leading up to the game, the international break is a longer one than normal, you don't want to be in the bottom three," Villa captain John McGinn told TNT Sports.

"So it was a really important game. "But we had to work for it, I thought we were really poor first half. The second half we stood tall and deserved the win."

Spurs' Continued Struggles

Conor Gallagher scored Spurs' first goal of the campaign late on, and Jan Paul van Hecke added another deep in injury time, but they offered scant consolation.

To compound Spurs' misery, Mohammed Kudus had slotted home early in the second half, only for the effort to be ruled out after Andy Robertson was caught offside in the buildup.

Villa climbed to 15th in the table on four points from five games, while Tottenham remained in the relegation zone on two points after another damaging defeat.