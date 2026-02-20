HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arteta wants Arsenal to live in the present before crucial Spurs tie

Arteta wants Arsenal to live in the present before crucial Spurs tie

3 Minutes Read
February 20, 2026 23:53 IST

'We are exactly where we want to be in every competition but there is still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months.'

Arsenal-English Premier League

IMAGE: Arsenal have won only one of their last four away games in the English Premier League. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Key Points

  • Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta wants his players to live in the present before their crucial trip to Tottenham.
  • Arsenal dropped points in last two games and are just five points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
  • Forward Kai Havertz and playmaker Martin Odegaard are likely to return for the game against Tottenham.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called on his players to "live in the present" ahead of Sunday's visit to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a battle to stay ahead in the title race after their lead was cut short by successive Premier League draws.

The title race tightened as Arsenal dropped points at Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with second-placed Manchester City now five points behind with a game in hand.

Arteta said Arsenal, who have won only one of their last four league games on the road, need to earn success as they hunt for their first English top-flight title since 2003-04.

"We have a very clear instruction for ourselves, we have to live in the present," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

A shock result

"What we did in the past is great but we have to be in the present and it is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition but there is still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months."

Arsenal, who have reached the League Cup final and the round of 16 in the Champions League and the FA Cup, conceded a late equaliser to drop points at Premier League bottom side Wolves on Wednesday.

Arteta said the result was a "shock", but Arsenal players were eager to shake it off.

"It's a shock to the system but the fans have been incredibly good with us. We wanted to give them the victory but we couldn't. We have to move on," he said.

"We'd all love to play the game today to get that feeling we have in our tummies and use it in the right way. We have to show it on Sunday."

Ready to take on Tudor

Arsenal may be boosted in the North London Derby by the return of forward Kai Havertz and playmaker Martin Odegaard, the manager added.

 

Although 16th-placed Spurs are winless in the league since December, they are going into Sunday's game with a fresh approach under newly appointed manager Igor Tudor.

Arteta said Arsenal would be ready to take on former Juventus manager Tudor.

"We have analysed everything that he has done in his career, different clubs, different formations and the players Spurs have available," Arteta said.

"From there, we will have the capacity to adapt to what the game requires. However, the main focus is on what we have to do to win."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
