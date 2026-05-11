EPL: Arsenal two wins away from title; Burnley dent Villa's European dreams

Victory put Arsenal a step closer to a first Premier League title since 2004 and they will be crowned champions if they win their last two games at home to Burnley and away to Crystal Palace on the final day.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the winner against West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal beat West Ham United to boost their EPL title hopes.

Leandro Trossard scored the all-important goal for the Gunners.

Aston Villa were held to a 2-2 draw by the already-relegated Burnley.

Crystal Palace twice came back from behind to hold Everton.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United play out a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal cleared arguably the most dangerous remaining obstacle in their path to the Premier League title by the skin of their teeth as Leandro Trossard's late goal secured a dramatic 1-0 win at West Ham United to restore their five-point lead on Sunday.

The visitors were living dangerously at the London Stadium but Trossard guided home a low shot from Martin Odegaard's pass in the 83rd minute to spark delirium amongst the Arsenal fans and despair in the home ranks.

Arsenal rode their luck and survived a huge scare deep in stoppage time as West Ham substitute Callum Wilson had an equaliser ruled out for a foul after a long VAR review.

Victory put Arsenal a step closer to a first Premier League title since 2004 and they will be crowned champions if they win their last two games at home to Burnley and away to Crystal Palace on the final day.

Arsenal have 79 points from 36 games with Manchester City, who have a game in hand, on 74.

For West Ham it was a bitter pill to swallow as defeat left them staring at relegation and they could find themselves four points from the safety zone with two games left if Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds United on Monday.

If Arsenal do go on to lift the title, the incident in stoppage time described by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville as the "biggest VAR call in the history of the Premier League" will be just a detail in a season-long slog with Manchester City.

But it could have serious implications for West Ham who would have deserved a point for a gritty display.

With time almost up and even West Ham keeper Mads Hermansen up for a corner, the ball broke for Wilson who slammed a shot through a forest of legs and over the line.

West Ham fans went wild and Manchester City's probably did too. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked aghast but when the VAR instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to look at a possible foul by West Ham substitute Pablo on Arsenal keeper David Raya in the build-up, the stadium fell silent.

He returned to announce that the goal was disallowed and Arsenal could breathe a huge sigh of relief.

High stakes London derby

Rarely can a London derby have carried such high stakes, with a web of permutations involving not only West Ham and Arsenal but also their common London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal fans knew victory at West Ham would move them a step closer to glory, yet that result would also hand Tottenham a gift in their fight to stay above West Ham and avoid a first relegation since 1977.

Tottenham's fans would have faced similarly conflicted emotions as they watched from afar while West Ham's were just focussed on extending the club's 14-season stay in the top flight and piling further pressure on Tottenham.

Arsenal set about their task with real authority. Trossard was twice denied -- first by an outstanding save from Hermansen and then by the woodwork -- during a dominant opening spell. Riccardo Calafiori was also thwarted by a goal-saving block from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

West Ham continued to ride their luck, William Saliba's close-range touch cleared off the line.

There were some jittery moments for the visitors too with West Ham almost snatching the lead just before halftime when Valentin Castellanos threw himself at a deep cross and his header was saved at full stretch by Raya.

Arsenal did suffer a blow in the first half with right back Ben White hobbling off injured and Declan Rice initially covering before Arteta re-shuffled at halftime.

Cristhian Mosquera came off the bench to play at right back with Calafiori surprisingly substituted and Myles Lewis-Skelly switching from midfield to left back.

Arsenal struggled to make headway in a tense second period and it was West Ham who grew in belief.

Mateus Fernandes spurned a huge chance for the hosts when he played a one-two with Pablo and looked set to score but Raya made a crucial reflex save.

Almost immediately Arsenal struck as Odegaard played in Trossard and the Belgian fired home.

Burnley dampen Villa's European dreams

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings in action against Burnley. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Aston Villa's Champions League push stalled as they suffered a European hangover in a 2-2 draw with already-relegated Burnley on Sunday.

Everton's dreams of qualifying for Europe suffered a setback as substitute Jean‑Philippe Mateta rescued Crystal Palace with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw, and Nottingham Forest are nearly safe from relegation after a late 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

West Ham United host Arsenal in a late game that could have ramifications at both ends of the table.

Any slip up by Arsenal in their final three matches would hand rivals Manchester City an opening to snatch the league title. Pep Guardiola's side trail the league leaders by two points after Saturday's 3-0 thrashing of Brentford.

West Ham desperately need a victory in their battle to avoid relegation, sitting 18th and a point behind 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs host Leeds United on Monday.

Three days after sealing a place in the Europa League final, Villa were held by a spirited Clarets side, trailing after an early Jaidon Anthony goal.

Ross Barkley had them level by halftime and Ollie Watkins gave them the lead 11 minutes after the break to put them back in the driving seat.

That should have been the job done, but Burnley levelled through Zian Flemming and both sides had plenty of chances but failed to score for the remainder of an entertaining game.

The squandered points left Villa fifth on 59 points, while already relegated Burnley are 19th.

"I'm happy how we are competing in two competitions," Villa manager Unai Emery told the BBC. "It's not easy to compete in the Premier League but we're in the top-five and that's fantastic."

Crystal Palace rally to hold Everton

IMAGE: Everton's Jordan Pickford saves an attempt by Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Palace, fresh from booking their place in the Conference League final on Thursday, twice came from behind.

James Tarkowski put Everton ahead early, tapping home from a corner in the sixth minute, before Ismaila Sarr levelled in the 34th minute with a fierce finish after Michael Keane failed to clear.

Beto restored Everton's lead with a brilliant solo effort, powering forward before showing deft control to beat Dean Henderson, but the visitors could not hold on as Palace pressure mounted, and Mateta struck in the 76th minute.

Everton are 10th on 49 points, six points back of a top-six finish and a place in Europe. Palace are 14th on 44 points.

"It's amazing that we are actually talking about Everton possibly being in Europe with two games to go, and we're not out of it yet," Everton boss David Moyes told the BBC. "It's getting tougher every game we're not winning."

Nottingham Forest net late equaliser vs Newcastle United

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson scores the equaliser. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

At The City Ground, Elliot Anderson struck an 88th-minute equaliser against his former club as Forest earned a vital draw with Newcastle United to edge closer to survival.

Anderson's goal cancelled Harvey Barnes' opener in the 74th minute and extended Forest's unbeaten league run to eight matches.

The point lifted Forest seven points clear of the relegation zone, while 13th-placed Newcastle's hopes of pushing for European qualification were dented further.