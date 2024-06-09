England's Shaw unlikely to play Euro Championships opener

'I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen.'

IMAGE: Luke Shaw last played in February since picking up a muscle injury in United's 2-1 win at Luton Town in the Premier League. Photograph: X

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said he would love to play in England's European Championship opener against Serbia but does not want to take any risks as he is getting back up to speed from a lengthy injury layoff.

England manager Gareth Southgate had said earlier this week he was taking a "gamble" with Shaw, who last played in February since picking up a muscle injury in United's 2-1 win at Luton Town in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who has been at United for a decade, said he was disappointed when fans questioned his commitment to the club following his selection into the Euros squad after playing just 15 games for United last season.

"If the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no.' But I shouldn't have played (at Luton)," Shaw told British media. "It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the (United) medical staff."

"I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring ... I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United."

Asked if he will play against Serbia in Group C on June 16, Shaw said: "That's not really down to me. We just go day by day, see how I'm feeling in training."

"I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen."

Shaw added that England's 1-0 loss against Iceland in their last Euros warm-up game on Friday could possibly be a boon for the team in disguise. "This could have been the best thing to happen to us," he said.

"It made us realise that going to Germany is not going to be an easy ride. It's going to need a lot of determination from the team to do that."