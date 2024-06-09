News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » England's Shaw unlikely to play Euro Championships opener

England's Shaw unlikely to play Euro Championships opener

June 09, 2024 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen.'

Luke Shaw 

IMAGE: Luke Shaw last played in February since picking up a muscle injury in United's 2-1 win at Luton Town in the Premier League. Photograph: X

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said he would love to play in England's European Championship opener against Serbia but does not want to take any risks as he is getting back up to speed from a lengthy injury layoff.

England manager Gareth Southgate had said earlier this week he was taking a "gamble" with Shaw, who last played in February since picking up a muscle injury in United's 2-1 win at Luton Town in the Premier League.

 

The 28-year-old, who has been at United for a decade, said he was disappointed when fans questioned his commitment to the club following his selection into the Euros squad after playing just 15 games for United last season.

"If the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no.' But I shouldn't have played (at Luton)," Shaw told British media. "It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the (United) medical staff."

"I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring ... I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United."

Asked if he will play against Serbia in Group C on June 16, Shaw said: "That's not really down to me. We just go day by day, see how I'm feeling in training."

"I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen."

Shaw added that England's 1-0 loss against Iceland in their last Euros warm-up game on Friday could possibly be a boon for the team in disguise. "This could have been the best thing to happen to us," he said.

"It made us realise that going to Germany is not going to be an easy ride. It's going to need a lot of determination from the team to do that." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa
Pulling out of IPL was best decision I took: Zampa
'Queen of clay' Iga wears her perfectionism with pride
'Queen of clay' Iga wears her perfectionism with pride
T20 WC: Uganda get unwanted record in loss to WI
T20 WC: Uganda get unwanted record in loss to WI
Onus on Rohit-Virat to score big against Pakistan
Onus on Rohit-Virat to score big against Pakistan
2 planes take off, land on same runway at Mum airport
2 planes take off, land on same runway at Mum airport
These world leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in
These world leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in
Modi 3.0: Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur out; allies in
Modi 3.0: Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur out; allies in

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances