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11-Year-Old Bodhana Sivanandan Break Judit Polgar's Record; Becomes Youngest Female International Master

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 24, 2026 11:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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11-year-old Indian-origin English chess sensation Bodhana Sivanandan shattered a 38-year-old record to become the youngest female International Master, marking a historic moment in the world of chess.

Bodhana Sivanandan

IMAGE: England's Bodhana Sivanandan broke a 38-year-old record set by Judit Polgar by becoming the youngest female International Master at the age of 11. Photographs: Rafal Oleksiewicz/FIDE

Key Points

  • Bodhana Sivanandan, an 11-year-old Indian-origin English chess player, became the youngest female International Master (IM).
  • She broke the 38-year-old record previously held by chess legend Judit Polgar.
  • Sivanandan achieved this distinction at the European Women's Chess Club Cup 2026, scoring 5.5/7 on Board 1.
  • Her performance included a draw against Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina and a victory over Sweden's Woman International Master Viktoria Johansson.

Indian-origin English chess player Bodhana Sivanandan has become the youngest female International Master (IM) at the age of 11, breaking a 38-year-old record set by Judit Polgar.

Sivanandan, who hails from Harrow in north London, needed only a few rating points to qualify for the open IM title and break Polgar's record, while also securing a place among the 10 youngest IMs of all time.

 

Bodhana's Record-Breaking Performance

Bodhana Sivanandan

"Congratulations to 11-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan on becoming an International Master with a final-round win at the European Women's Chess Club Cup 2026!" the European Chess Union wrote on X.

"Bodhana delivered a fantastic performance, scoring 5.5/7 on Board 1 for She Plays to Win Lionesses, making her the youngest female player in history to earn the IM title," it added.

At this week's European Women's Chess Club Cup, Sivanandan came close to drawing her opening-round match against Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina before defeating Belarusian International Master Olga Badelka in the third round to take her rating to 2399.4.

She then drew against Georgian Grandmaster Nino Batsiashvili in the following round.

However, her 32-move victory over Sweden's Woman International Master Viktoria Johansson helped her achieve the distinction and join the list of the 10 youngest IMs of all time.

The list includes India's R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Argentina's Faustino Oro, Turkey's Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus and Russia's Roman Shogdzhiev.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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