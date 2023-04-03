News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » England women ditch white shorts after period concerns

England women ditch white shorts after period concerns

April 03, 2023 19:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was also brought up at last year's Wimbledon tennis championships. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The England women's team will swap their white shorts for blue, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday, after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period.

 

While the FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release, England forward Beth Mead had said last year that the team had spoken to official kit manufacturer Nike about a potential change because white shorts were "not practical when it's the time of the month".

European champions England will wear blue shorts for both their home and away kits for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Australia and at the Women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Women's teams at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion have since switched to navy and burgundy shorts, respectively, while the Ireland women's rugby team also announced a change to navy blue shorts last month.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was also brought up at last year's Wimbledon tennis championships when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white on their period.

The grasscourt Grand Slam will make an exception to its strict all-white dress code and allow female players to wear dark coloured undershorts from this year's tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Salim Durani was an impact player'
'Salim Durani was an impact player'
Has Buttler fallen out of love with the scoop shot?
Has Buttler fallen out of love with the scoop shot?
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
Workers heading to support Rahul were stopped: Cong
Workers heading to support Rahul were stopped: Cong
Beijing issues Chinese names of 11 places in Arunachal
Beijing issues Chinese names of 11 places in Arunachal
Rahul gets bail in defamation case, exempt from court
Rahul gets bail in defamation case, exempt from court
One player everyone looks up to in GT dressing room
One player everyone looks up to in GT dressing room

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Another injury setback for RCB

Another injury setback for RCB

SEE: Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023

SEE: Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances