Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers Joins Chelsea In Record-Breaking $157 Million Deal

England international Morgan Rogers has made a historic move to Chelsea from Aston Villa for a reported £117 million, becoming the most expensive British player and setting a new benchmark in Premier League transfers.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Chelsea FC/Instagram

Key Points Morgan Rogers has signed with Chelsea from Aston Villa on a contract extending until 2033.

The transfer fee is reportedly $157 million, establishing Rogers as the most expensive British player in history.

The deal surpassed the reported fee of up to 116 million pounds Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this month.

He made 125 appearances for Villa, scoring 31 goals, and earned his England debut.

Rogers expressed enthusiasm for Chelsea's project and the club's future direction.

Chelsea have signed England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033, both English Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with British media reporting the deal was worth 117 million pounds ($157 million), making him the most expensive British player.

Neither club disclosed financial details, but Sky Sports reported the package surpassed the reported fee of up to 116 million pounds Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this month. Chelsea's previous record signing was Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for 115 million pounds in 2023.

"I'm so excited," said Rogers in a club statement. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

"I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Morgan Rogers' Impact At Aston Villa

Rogers, who can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder, leaves Villa after two years, having helped them win the Europa League in May. He scored in the 3-0 final victory over Freiburg as Villa claimed their first major European trophy since 1982.

The 23-year-old scored 31 goals in 125 appearances for Villa after joining from Middlesbrough in 2024, earning his England debut later that year.

Rogers featured in seven of England's eight matches as they finished third at the World Cup and enjoyed his most prolific domestic campaign last season, scoring 10 Premier League goals.

Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, begin their league campaign away to Fulham on August 24.