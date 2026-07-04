England hit by boos and chaos ahead of FIFA World Cup in Mexico

England's football squad encountered a hostile reception in Mexico City, with local fans employing disruptive tactics ahead of their critical FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against hosts Mexico, raising security concerns.

IMAGE: The England National Team Bus arrives at their hotel. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

Key Points England's football team faced a hostile reception from Mexican fans upon arrival at their Mexico City hotel.

Mexican supporters used disruptive tactics, including loudspeakers and chants, similar to those employed against Ecuador earlier in the tournament.

Security measures have been significantly increased around the hotel and across Mexico City following previous disturbances and post-match violence.

The crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between England and Mexico will proceed as scheduled at the Azteca Stadium despite earlier weather-related timing change reports.

England received a hostile welcome upon arriving at their Mexico City hotel ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against hosts Mexico.

Disruptive Tactics Employed By Mexican Fans

The Three Lions had hoped to keep their hotel location undisclosed after Mexico supporters used loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles to disrupt Ecuador's sleep before their Round of 32 encounter earlier this week. Mexico went on to secure a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, as per Sky Sports.

However, as England's team coach pulled up outside the hotel, hundreds of fans had already gathered. Many booed the visitors while others chanted "Mexico" in a noisy reception. At least one supporter in the crowd was seen holding up an England shirt.

Heightened Security Measures And Match Details

IMAGE: Police stand behind a security barrier near the hotel ahead of the arrival of England's national team. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters/

Security outside the hotel has been strengthened following the disturbances earlier in the tournament, which prompted complaints from the Ecuadorian Football Federation.

Authorities have also tightened security across Mexico City after four people were killed during celebrations following Mexico's victory over Ecuador.

The high-octane FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash between England and Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will kick off on Monday at 1 am UK time, as originally scheduled, after the emergence of reports of a change in timings due to bad weather, as reported by Sky Sports.

Thunderstorms and bad weather are forecasted to affect the match at Mexico's fortress around the time of kick-off. Due to this, reports emerged that FIFA were considering a change in game timings by moving it forward by six hours, and discussions about it were underway with the English and Mexican FAs.