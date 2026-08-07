England Footballer Ivan Toney Faces Assault Charge Over Nightclub Incident

England international Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an incident at a Soho nightclub, with the footballer set to appear in court next month.

IMAGE: The charge against Ivan Toney relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident occurred at a Soho nightclub on December 6 last year.

Toney is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, with the 30-year-old due in court next month.

The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub on Wardour Street.

Details Of The Charge

"Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September."

Toney plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals last season.

"Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court," a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement to the media.

He was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, but the former Brentford striker was sparingly used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Toney's court date is two days before England host world champions Spain in their Nations League group opener at Wembley.