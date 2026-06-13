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England Football Team Suffers Major Equipment Theft Ahead Of World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 13, 2026 18:55 IST

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The England football team faces a significant setback in their World Cup preparations after nearly all their training equipment, including crucial players' boots and manager Thomas Tuchel's tactical gear, was reportedly stolen in Kansas City.

Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Reuters

Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Reuters

Key Points

  • The England football team's training equipment, including players' boots and tactical gear, was reportedly stolen in Kansas City.
  • The theft occurred just before their crucial World Cup opener against Croatia, impacting team preparations.
  • The Football Association (FA) is actively working to ascertain the full extent of the stolen items, which include balls and boots.
  • Kansas Police are investigating the incident, and two arrests have already been made in connection with the theft.
  • The incident has dealt a significant blow to the team's logistical arrangements and pre-match routine.

The England football team was dealt a telling blow after almost all of its training equipment, including players' boots and manager Thomas Tuchel's tactical gear, was reportedly stolen ahead of its World Cup opener against Croatia.

Investigation Into Stolen Football Equipment

"The Football Association (FA) is trying to ascertain what was stolen, with balls and boots among the items feared to have been taken, after vehicles transferring equipment to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into," the BBC reported.

 

The report also stated that police officers, who are in touch with the FA, are investigating the matter.

According to information received, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing," a spokesman for Kansas Police was quoted as saying by the website.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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