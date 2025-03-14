HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England coach Tuchel makes surprise announcement

March 14, 2025 20:22 IST

Lewis-Skelly gets England call-up; Recalls Rashford, Henderson return.

IMAGE: England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. German Tuchel, who was named as Gareth Southgate's successor in October, will take charge for the first time in this month's World qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. German Tuchel, who was named as Gareth Southgate's successor in October, will take charge for the first time in this month's World qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

New England coach Thomas Tuchel recalled striker Marcus Rashford and midfielder Jordan Henderson as he raised eyebrows with his first squad announcement on Friday.

Rashford, on loan at Aston Villa after being frozen out at Manchester United, last appeared for England in a friendly against Brazil in March last year.

Henderson, 34, last played for England in November 2023 and is not even a regular starter for Ajax Amsterdam.

 

German Tuchel, who was named as Gareth Southgate's successor in October, will take charge for the first time in this month's World qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn and Arsenal midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly could win their first caps after receiving their first England call-ups.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, who picked up a knock in their Champions League win over Club Brugge on Wednesday, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will also miss Liverpool's League Cup final against Newcastle United with injury, were not included in the squad. Nottingham Forest's in-form midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was also not included.

While Rashford's inclusion was half expected after his impressive start at Villa, a recall for former Liverpool midfielder Henderson, who has 81 caps, came out of the blue. He has started only two of Ajax's last nine games.

"I think his career and the way he plays now and imposes himself at Ajax is just so impressive," Tuchel said on the Football Association website.

"He builds on character, personality and energy that he brings to the team. For me, Jordan is a similar call-up for the same reasons as Dan Burn. They carry these values on their shoulders and they carry their teams.

"Jordan is a big piece in that puzzle for us."

Teen Myles Lewis-Skelly has been impressive at Arsenal this season

IMAGE: Teen midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly has been impressive at Arsenal this season. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal's 18-year-old academy product Lewis-Skelly has impressed in his breakthrough season at Arsenal, featuring in 13 league and six Champions League games, while the 32-year-old and ever reliable Burn has made 35 appearances for Newcastle.

"It's an incredible moment for Dan," Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said.

"I have to say there is no one more deserving in my opinion. Starting to work with Dan when we did, came in during our relegation battle (in 2022).

"I think it is a great story really, one of the great football stories, one of the great comebacks. Someone who had to do it the real hard way, coming through the leagues. Dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man, an inspirational figure."

Burn played for Newcastle as a youngster, followed by a climb through the footballing pyramid, including at non-league side Blyth Spartans and sixth-tier club Darlington.

Tuchel also included his old Chelsea player Reece James, who last played for England in March 2023.

England begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at Wembley against Albania on Friday and play Latvia on March 24.

England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
