News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

August 01, 2022 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

England beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

 

England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. However, that was cancelled out by Germany's Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England forward Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG done, time for Jeremy to set sights on Olympics
CWG done, time for Jeremy to set sights on Olympics
The secret behind golden boy Jeremy's tattoo...
The secret behind golden boy Jeremy's tattoo...
Cleared of COVID, India's Vastrakar to join CWG squad
Cleared of COVID, India's Vastrakar to join CWG squad
Hockey at CWG: India thrash Ghana 11-0
Hockey at CWG: India thrash Ghana 11-0
CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 1
CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on August 1
Cleared of COVID, India's Vastrakar to join CWG squad
Cleared of COVID, India's Vastrakar to join CWG squad
Chess Olympiad: Indian teams continue winning spree
Chess Olympiad: Indian teams continue winning spree

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Hockey at CWG: India thrash Ghana 11-0

Hockey at CWG: India thrash Ghana 11-0

PIX: India women thrash Pakistan for first win of CWG

PIX: India women thrash Pakistan for first win of CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances