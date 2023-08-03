End of an era for Brazil as Marta bows out of sixth World Cup

IMAGE: Brazil's Marta with Jamaica's Vyan Sampson after the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Brazil exited the World Cup on Wednesday hoping a new generational talent will emerge as Marta's sixth and final Women's World Cup ended with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica that sent the Caribbean side to the last 16.

Her team mates had promised a better send-off for the iconic forward affectionately known as "Queen Marta" in soccer-mad Brazil but none could find a way through the Jamaicans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Marta, the tournament's all-time highest scorer with 17 goals, may have been the most frustrated of them all, having had her chances in a match in which they needed three points.

Starting on field for the first time in the tournament, her team mates found her a number of times in the area but she could not conjure the magic touch wielded at five previous World Cups.

The 37-year-old tired as Jamaica stayed firm in defence and she came off in the 80th minute to cheers from anxious Brazil fans.

Having won virtually every individual award in women's football, Marta missed out on the World Cup she had craved, and Brazil's wait for a first goes on.

With the team crashing out of the group stage for the first time in 28 years, questions will be asked about their preparations and tactics under coach Pia Sundhage.

Though contracted for another year, Sundhage conceded her future may be out of her hands.

The Swede was blunt about Brazil's need to regenerate, likely without the player who has dominated women's soccer in the country for decades.

Sundhage said she had no idea whether Marta wanted to play on for the national team but suspected she would because of her love of the game.

"Whether she’s good enough to be called up to the national team, let’s see," said Sundhage.

"As long as I am coaching the national team, I am going to do a lot of work to find new players.

"That means it’s going to be harder for Marta to play going forward."

Germany exit Women's World Cup after draw with South Korea

IMAGE: Germany's Lena Lattwein and teammates look dejected after Germany are knocked out of the World Cup. Photograph: Dan Peled/Reuters

Twice former winners Germany crashed out in the opening phase of the Women's World Cup for the first time after being held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea in their final Group H match on Thursday.

The Germans, champions in 2003 and 2007 and ranked second in the world, had needed a win to be sure of progressing and Morocco's 1-0 win over Colombia in the other group match in Perth sent both teams through to the last 16.

The Koreans took a surprise early lead when Cho So-hyun netted in the sixth minute but, while Alexandra Popp equalised with a trademark header three minutes before the interval, Germany were unable to find the winner needed to advance.

Casey Phair, who became the Women's World Cup's youngest ever player earlier in the tournament, almost gave the Koreans the lead when the 16-year-old saw her second minute effort pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

IMAGE: Germany's Lea Schuller in action with South Korea's Kim Hye-ri. Photograph: Dan Peled/Reuters

Colin Bell's side only had to wait four more minutes to strike, however, when Lee Young-ju's pass from deep split the German defence and the unmarked Cho calmly slotted her first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Germany were frustrated by the hard-pressing Koreans, but in the 42nd minute the former champions levelled as Popp out-jumped the defence to meet Svenja Huth's right wing cross and loop her header beyond Kim Jung-mi.

Voss-Tecklenburg's side threw everything forward after the interval, with Popp's 57th minute header ruled out on review by VAR as the striker strayed offside following a clever flick by Lea Schuller.

The German forward then rattled the crossbar two minutes later with another headed effort and Popp was again denied 16 minutes from time when her bullet-header flew straight into the hands of Kim.

Substitute Sydney Lohmann thumped a pair of efforts just off target deep into almost 16 minutes of added time, but Bell's side hung on for a point that sent the Germans out.

Magnificent Morocco stage 1-0 Colombia coup to score unlikely knockout berth

IMAGE: Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina celebrates after the match as Morocco qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez

Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth on Thursday to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup at the first attempt along with their opponents.

The 72nd ranked Moroccans scored through An Anissa Lahmari's toepoke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half but their passage was only secured after South Korea held twice champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.

Colombia topped the group with six points, bettering runners-up Morocco on goal difference, while Germany and South Korea depart the tournament.

Morocco, who were thumped 6-0 by Germany in their opener before beating South Korea 1-0, move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Colombia's Leicy Santos in action. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez

The two teams generated chances in the first half, but it was only in stoppage time when Colombia's Daniela Arias clumsily fouled forward Ibtissam Jraidi in the penalty area that Morocco had a genuine scoring opportunity.

Las Cafeteras keeper Catalina Perez dived to her left to stop Ghizlane Chebbak's spot kick but midfielder Lahmari nudged the ball into the net in the ensuing goalmouth scramble.

Colombia dominated play in search of an equaliser after the break, with Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya Durango getting shots away in the 59th minute.

Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi found herself in the thick of it again in the 72nd minute when she tipped teenage striker Linda Caicedo's shot over the bar.

A frenzied finish saw end-to-end action, but the Arab nation held on to continue their fairytale start to their first World Cup campaign.