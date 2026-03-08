How Cycling Can Empower Women and Build a Healthier Nation

Celebrating International Women's Day, the FIT India Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata, led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, championed women's fitness and the benefits of cycling for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the FIT India Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata to promote women's fitness and cycling.

The event marked International Women's Day and highlighted the importance of women's empowerment.

The minister encouraged cycling as a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Mandaviya emphasised that empowering women leads to stronger families, societies, and national progress.

The initiative aims to cultivate a culture of fitness and collective responsibility among citizens.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the FIT India Pink Cyclothon here to mark International Women's Day and promote women's fitness and cycling.

The nationwide Sunday on Cycle initiative continued to draw enthusiastic participation from citizens, reinforcing the message of fitness, sustainability, and community engagement.

Addressing participants, the minister encouraged people to adopt cycling as a simple yet impactful way to maintain a healthy lifestyle while contributing to a cleaner environment.

He noted that such initiatives help cultivate a culture of fitness and collective responsibility among citizens.

Empowering Women Through Sports

"When women are empowered, families and society prosper, contributing directly to nation-building," Mandaviya said in his address.

The Minister called for greater encouragement and opportunities for women and girls in sports and fitness activities, noting that inclusive participation strengthens communities and advances the nation's overall progress.