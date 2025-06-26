Emma breaks silence on dating Alcaraz rumours

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu clears the air on Carlos Alcaraz dating talk. Photograph: Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

Grand Slam winners Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are generating major excitement — not just for their upcoming mixed doubles debut at the US Open, but also for their growing camaraderie that has fans and tabloids talking.

The duo, who will team up in New York this August as part of a star-studded doubles lineup, turned heads at the Queen’s Club Championships in London, where according to The Sun, Raducanu was spotted supporting Alcaraz from the stands during two of his matches en route to winning the title.

While both have remained tight-lipped about any off-court connection, their on-court chemistry seems undeniable.

“I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma,” Alcaraz said earlier this month.

“I made that special request. She's going to be the boss."

When asked directly by the BBC about the online chatter regarding their friendship, Raducanu laughed it off, “I'm glad the internet's having fun, and we're providing some entertainment for everyone.”

Alcaraz, fresh off his dramatic Roland-Garros victory, enters Wimbledon as the top contender, while Raducanu will look to build on her strong recent form after reaching the quarterfinals at Queen’s.

Whether the pair lift a mixed doubles trophy or not, one thing is clear: Alcaraz and Raducanu are already winning the internet.