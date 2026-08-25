Emami Group Concludes Investment In East Bengal FC, Shifts To Sponsorship Role

Emami Group has officially concluded its investment and management tenure with East Bengal Football Club, transitioning to a sponsorship role after a highly successful period that saw the club achieve significant victories in Indian football.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Emami Group has officially ended its investment and management role in East Bengal Football Club.

All shares and voting rights have been transferred back to East Bengal Club.

Emami will continue its association with East Bengal FC as a principal sponsor.

The partnership saw significant success, including the men's team winning their maiden ISL title and the women's team securing an international title.

This transition marks a new phase for East Bengal FC following a period of resurgence.

Emami's New Role As Sponsor

A Period Of Significant Revival

Women's Team Achieves Historic Success

Future Outlook For East Bengal

Emami Group on Tuesday officially ended its role as an investor in East Bengal Football Club, transferring all its shares and associated voting rights back to the club, while continuing its association with the red-and-gold outfit as a sponsor. The development marks the conclusion of Emami's investment and management role at the club, with the group saying it will remain committed to the growth and development of Indian football."While stepping away from its investment and management role, it will continue its association with East Bengal Club as a sponsor, supporting the Club and its ongoing sporting ambitions," Emami said in a statement. "As part of this transition, Emami has transferred all its shares and associated voting rights to East Bengal Club. This marks the conclusion of Emami's role as an investor and manager of the football club." It was already known that Emami and East Bengal were set to part ways as investors. This followed the club's victory last season under the group's ownership structure, which ended a 22-year wait for their maiden Indian Super League title. The triumph was followed by a revamp, with coach Oscar Bruzon stepping down and Antonio Lopez Habas taking over as head coach. Emami has now confirmed that while it is exiting the investment and management structure, it will continue as the club's principal sponsor.Emami had entered into an investment agreement with East Bengal in 2022, acquiring a 77 per cent stake in the club. Its investment and association coincided with a significant period of revival for East Bengal, which returned to the forefront of Indian football across both the men's and women's teams. The men's team achieved several landmark successes during the partnership, including winning the ISL Championship for the first time in 2026. East Bengal also lifted the Kalinga Super Cup in 2024 and won consecutive Calcutta Football League titles in 2024 and 2025.The women's team enjoyed an equally successful run, winning the Kanyashree Cup in 2023 before creating history by securing East Bengal's first-ever international title with victory in the inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship in 2025. The women's side subsequently strengthened its position as a dominant force in Indian football by winning back-to-back Indian Women's League titles in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. East Bengal's recent resurgence continued on Sunday when the club ended a 22-year wait to win the Durand Cup, defeating arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4-1 in a lopsided derby final.While Emami will no longer have an investment or management role in the club, its continued sponsorship will ensure that the association between the two sides remains in place. "The Group remains proud of its association with East Bengal and wishes the Club, its players, officials, and supporters continued success in the seasons ahead," the statement added.