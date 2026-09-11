Rybakina: US Open final against Sabalenka 'another chance to test myself'

Elena Rybakina is set to challenge defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final, viewing the high-stakes match as a crucial opportunity to test her capabilities against a formidable rival without succumbing to undue pressure.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina credited her team for helping her maintain her strong form this season after her Australian Open triumph. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final on Saturday after defeating Coco Gauff in the semi-finals.

Rybakina aims to avoid putting extra pressure on herself, viewing the final as an opportunity to test her limits against a strong opponent.

The upcoming final marks their third Grand Slam final encounter, with their previous two at the Australian Open resulting in one win each.

Rybakina is set to become the new world number one on Monday, regardless of the final's outcome.

She credits her team and accumulated experience for her consistent performance and ability to manage physical challenges.

Elena Rybakina said she will not put extra pressure on herself before Saturday's US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka, with the second seed viewing the showdown as another chance to test herself against a rival who pushes her to the limit.

Road to the Final

Rybakina rallied to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final on Thursday to earn a title clash with defending champion Sabalenka and take a step towards her third Grand Slam crown. The pair have played two previous Grand Slam finals, with Belarusian Sabalenka defeating Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open decider before the Kazakh levelled the score at Melbourne Park in January.

Mindset Ahead of Showdown

"It's an important match, and since it's a final, I feel like it doesn't matter who's on the other side," said Rybakina, who will take over as world number one from Sabalenka on Monday. "I don't want to put too much pressure on myself, because we're very close in the rankings. Even if something goes wrong in the final, I'll still have other opportunities and other tournaments until the end of the year. We push each other when we play these matches, and you can clearly see on what you need to work more. I think that's great that you play against someone who pushes you to the limit."

Team Support and Experience

Rybakina credited her team for helping her maintain her strong form this season after her Australian Open triumph. "It definitely helps. There's been a lot going on in the previous year outside of the court," the 27-year-old said. "I think now all of my focus is on tennis. I can't always perform at my best, there's always ups and downs, but I think we've been doing a very good job, right decisions in certain situations, because every day is a challenge. I'm not getting younger, and physically always some things come up. So just all things put together and also experience for the past years on tour have led to these kinds of results."