Mertens Stuns Rybakina In Wimbledon Third Round

Discover how Elise Mertens orchestrated a stunning upset against second seed Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon, ending Rybakina's quest for a second Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.

IMAGE: Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her Wimbledon third round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Second seed Elena Rybakina was eliminated from Wimbledon in the third round.

Belgian Elise Mertens defeated Rybakina with a score of 7-6(4) 6-1.

Rybakina's loss ended her chances of winning a second Grand Slam title this year and becoming world number one.

Mertens, a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, displayed greater variety in her game.

Mertens will now face Czech Marie Bouzkova in the next round.

Second seed Elena Rybakina's hopes of a second Grand Slam title this year and taking over as world number one ended at Wimbledon on Saturday as she faded to a 7-6(4), 6-1 third-round defeat by inspired Belgian Elise Mertens.

Mertens Dominates After First Set Tiebreak

The Kazakh never recovered from losing a first-set tiebreak and 25th seed Mertens seized control thereafter to reach the last-16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time.

Rybakina, who added this year's Australian Open title to her 2022 Wimbledon crown, needed to reach at least the quarter-finals to have a chance of overhauling Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

But she produced a flat performance on Court One against the wily 30-year-old Mertens whose greater variety proved decisive in her only her second win over Rybakina in nine meetings.

Mertens, a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, won nine points in a row during one dominant spell in the second set and although she showed a few nerves when serving for the match she ended the contest with an ace.

She will fancy her chances of posting a best-ever Wimbledon run with Czech Marie Bouzkova up next.