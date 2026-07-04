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Mertens Stuns Rybakina In Wimbledon Third Round

July 04, 2026 20:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Elise Mertens orchestrated a stunning upset against second seed Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon, ending Rybakina's quest for a second Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.

Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her Wimbledon third round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday

IMAGE: Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after winning her Wimbledon third round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points

  • Second seed Elena Rybakina was eliminated from Wimbledon in the third round.
  • Belgian Elise Mertens defeated Rybakina with a score of 7-6(4) 6-1.
  • Rybakina's loss ended her chances of winning a second Grand Slam title this year and becoming world number one.
  • Mertens, a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, displayed greater variety in her game.
  • Mertens will now face Czech Marie Bouzkova in the next round.

Second seed Elena Rybakina's hopes of a second Grand Slam title this year and taking over as world number one ended at Wimbledon on Saturday as she faded to a 7-6(4), 6-1 third-round defeat by inspired Belgian Elise Mertens.

Mertens Dominates After First Set Tiebreak

The Kazakh never recovered from losing a first-set tiebreak and 25th seed Mertens seized control thereafter to reach the last-16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time.

 

Rybakina, who added this year's Australian Open title to her 2022 Wimbledon crown, needed to reach at least the quarter-finals to have a chance of overhauling Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens  

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

But she produced a flat performance on Court One against the wily 30-year-old Mertens whose greater variety proved decisive in her only her second win over Rybakina in nine meetings.

Mertens, a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, won nine points in a row during one dominant spell in the second set and although she showed a few nerves when serving for the match she ended the contest with an ace.

She will fancy her chances of posting a best-ever Wimbledon run with Czech Marie Bouzkova up next.

Source: REUTERS
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