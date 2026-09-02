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Elena Rybakina Overcomes Injury Concerns, Eases Past Thea Frodin

September 02, 2026 03:48 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Second seed Elena Rybakina confidently advanced to the US Open second round, dispelling fitness concerns with a dominant victory over American debutante Thea Frodin, as she eyes the title and world number one ranking.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her first round match against Thea Frodin of the United States at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her US Open first round match against Thea Frodin of the United States at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

  • Elena Rybakina advanced to the US Open second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win.
  • Rybakina eased concerns about her recent leg injury, appearing untroubled.
  • She is a two-time Grand Slam champion and aiming for the world number one ranking.
  • American wildcard Thea Frodin made her Grand Slam main-draw debut.
  • Rybakina will next face Darja Vidmanova or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Elena Rybakina waves to the stands after victory over Thea Frodin.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina waves to the stands after victory over Thea Frodin. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Second seed Elena Rybakina eased concerns over her fitness and advanced to the US Open second round on Tuesday, with a clinical 6-3, 6-2 win over American crowd favourite Thea Frodin.

The Kazakh withdrew from the Cincinnati tune-up tournament with a leg injury, raising questions over whether she would even compete in New York but appeared untroubled as she launched her bid for the title and the world number one ranking.

Rybakina's Dominant Performance

Thea Frodin acknowledges the cheers from fans while walking off the court.

IMAGE: Thea Frodin acknowledges the cheers from fans while walking off the court. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either Czech Darja Vidmanova or Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Frodin was making her Grand Slam main-draw debut five years after portraying a young Serena Williams in the Oscar-winning film "King Richard".

The 17-year-old tennis-playing double for the film showed flashes of brilliance, with 11 aces, after fans waited nearly four hours through a rain delay to watch her on the Grandstand.

 

Thea Frodin

IMAGE: Thea Frodin drew some of the loudest cheers of the match when she saved three match-points with aces in the penultimate game. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

But she struggled to trouble the Australian Open champion in her first tour-level match, as Rybakina broke in the sixth game on the way to taking a largely uneventful opening set and maintained control in the second.

Frodin drew some of the loudest cheers of the match when she saved three match points with aces in the penultimate game, but Rybakina sealed victory with an ace of her own.

"She played really well today and she has great shots," Rybakina said before pausing as she packed her kit to join the crowd's ovation for Frodin.

"It was not easy and I'm just happy to be here, playing here."

Source: REUTERS
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