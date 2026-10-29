Elena Rybakina Clinches Year-End World No. 1 Ranking

Elena Rybakina has officially clinched the year-end world number one ranking for the first time, solidifying her dominant season as she progressed at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina secured the year-end world number one ranking for the first time after defeating Yulia Putintseva at the Pan Pacific Open.

The 27-year-old Kazakh player needed just one more victory to ensure Aryna Sabalenka could not overtake her in the rankings.

Rybakina's triumph in Tokyo follows her recent win at the Ningbo Open, marking her fourth title of the season.

She has had a standout year, winning the Australian Open and US Open, bringing her Grand Slam tally to three.

Rybakina will next face Leylah Fernandez in a rematch of the Ningbo final, aiming for her 16th career title before the WTA Finals.

Elena Rybakina secured the year-end world number one ranking for the first time on Thursday, beating fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo to cap a remarkable season more than a week before the WTA Finals. The 27-year-old needed just one more victory this year to ensure that world number two Aryna Sabalenka could not catch her in the rankings.

A Season of Triumphs

Rybakina had received a bye into the last 16 of the WTA 500 event and arrived in Tokyo fresh from winning the Ningbo Open in China last week. That triumph was her fourth title of the season and her first as the world's top-ranked player, having risen to number one en route to winning the US Open last month.

Grand Slam Success and Future Prospects

Rybakina has enjoyed a standout year, winning the Australian Open and US Open to take her Grand Slam tally to three, four years after lifting the Wimbledon title.

Her season has not been without setbacks. She suffered an an early exit in Beijing and missed the Wuhan Open with a leg injury following her US Open triumph but bounced back by successfully defending her title in Ningbo. Rybakina will next face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who beat Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-6(8), in a rematch of last week's Ningbo final. She is chasing a 16th career title before turning her attention to the WTA Finals, where the season's top eight players will compete from November 8-15.