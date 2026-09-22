Asian Games: Elavenil reveals what went wrong in mixed team final

Indian Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane reflect on their fourth-place finish in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Games, highlighting positional struggles and the need for greater consistency and aggression in their shooting technique.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian shooting duo Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane secured fourth place in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Games.

Valarivan attributed their medal miss to initial struggles with her shooting position, despite a strong qualification round.

Teenager Parth Mane identified consistency in his shooting process as a key area for improvement for future competitions.

Both athletes emphasised learning from the experience and focusing on self-belief and aggressive trigger control.

The pair demonstrated strong mutual support and determination to perform for India, despite the disappointing final result.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan had a simple explanation for India's fourth-place finish in the 10m air rifle mixed team final -- she struggled to settle into position from the very start and, by the time she found her rhythm, the medal opportunity had already slipped away on Tuesday at the Asian Games.

"I was struggling a bit to settle in the position and even from the sighter, I was having a little trouble. But by the time I was settled in enough, it was too late," Elavenil said after teaming up with teenager Parth Mane as India went without a medal on day 3 of shooting competitions.

It was a frustrating end to what had promised to be another productive day for India's rifle shooters.

Elavenil and Mane had entered the final in second place after a superb 634.6 in qualification, with China setting a qualification world record of 638.9. But the confidence of the morning session deserted the Indians when the medals were at stake.

India managed 103.6 in the opening series and 207.9 after the second before reaching 312.3 after 15 shots. South Korea were already two points ahead at that stage, and the Indian pair were eliminated from medal contention after the 18th shot.

Analysing The Missed Opportunity

For Elavenil, it was another missed opportunity after she had won individual and team silver in the women's 10m air rifle on the opening day. She had led the individual final by around 1.5 points before eventually settling for silver.

Yet the 26-year-old did not attribute the setbacks simply to pressure.

"I don't think we can pinpoint on what is actually happening. It is more about experimenting and trying out new things and finding what works for me on the given day," she said.

Instead, she chose to focus on the lessons.

"I just have to believe in myself. And I have to be a little more aggressive with my trigger. That's it," she said.

Elavenil felt she had been too patient on the firing line in Tuesday's final, something she believes she needs to correct.

'I feel I was being a little more patient on the lane, so possibly I will have to be a little more aggressive in the finals," she said.

Parth Mane's Perspective And Future Focus

The mixed team event was particularly disappointing because the pair had looked assured in qualification.

Mane, who had won a team silver in the men's 10m air rifle on Monday, also felt he had made progress from his previous outing.

"I would not say low, but not very satisfied with the performance, of course," the 19-year-old said.

Mane said he had struggled with his body and position on Monday but felt considerably more comfortable during Tuesday's qualification.

"Qualification was better than yesterday. Yesterday I was struggling a lot with my body and with my position and everything. But today it felt a bit easy for me."

The teenager also identified consistency as the biggest area he needs to address, particularly in sticking to his process for every shot.

"Right now, there are things like I am doing it for, let's say, out of 10, I am doing it for like five to six shots. But the rest of the four shots are just going out. So, I will work on that. I will try to get it for each and every shot."

Teamwork And Lessons Learned

The pair, however, had plenty of support for each other during the competition. Before qualification, Elavenil told Mane: "Don't worry, we will get it. And I am with you -- I will support you."

During the match, she again urged him: "Let's do it, let's do it for India."

Mane said those words helped settle his nerves.

"She is a great shooter and, of course, a great person. I like the confidence that she told me and she actually did the best out of it."

The final ended without a medal, but neither shooter was short of takeaways.

For Mane, there was one lesson above all.

"One lesson that I will never ever just give it up for a single shot. Just give it 100 per cent for each and every shot," he said.