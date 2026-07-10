8 Weird Football Terms

England was where organised football originated back in 1863.

But ball-kicking games had existed for centuries before. In China. In Central America. In North America. In Greece. In Central Asia.

But FIFA respectfully disagrees saying those variations were far away from the English version that was played from the 8th century onwards.

As the sport's popularity spread across the world, it developed its own colourful language/expressions.

From clever slang to bizarre nicknames, the game's changing culture has thrown up some rather unusual turn of phrase. Here are 8 of the strangest football terms ever used.

Photograph: Omar Aziz /Reuters

1. Faecal Plug

The phrase, when applied to football, refers to a holding midfielder who shields the back line and cuts out danger before attacks can build.

Photograph: Mike Segar /Reuters

2. Bottler

It's used in reference to a team that looks brilliant for most of the campaign, only to lose confidence and fall apart towards the finish.

Photograph: Maria Lysaker /Reuters

3. Leeds Season or Leeds Days or Leeds Era

A term that came out of Korea, it implies heyday or golden age and it's linked with Leeds United footballer Alan Smith. Once viewed as England's next big star, his move to Manchester United in 2004 did not move his career ahead and Leeds Days is associated with a player whose career never truly matched the huge expectations.

Photograph: Maria Lysaker /Reuters

4. Catenaccio

From Italian, catenaccio translates to chain or door-bolt and is a soccer tactic that is about a defence-first approach built around discipline, structure, and, more implicitly, shutting opponents out completely to frustrate them.

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

5. Cuauhtemiña

A flashy trick, also called Blanco Trick, made famous by colourful Mexican star and now politician Cuauhtémoc Blanco -- he would clamp the ball between his feet and leap past defenders in one smooth motion.

First seen on the world stage during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the move stunned opponents by allowing Blanco to hop over challenges while keeping perfect control of the ball.

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

6. Hairdryer Treatment

Football slang for a manager furiously tearing into players in the dressing room to spark a reaction.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

7. Popcorn Man

Any player who fades into the background during crucial matches and fails to make an impact when the stakes are highest is dubbed a popcorn man or pipoqueiro in Brazil. It's aimed at someone who performs well in routine fixtures but goes quiet -- pops, on the biggest occasions.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

8. Where The Owl Sleeps

In Brazilian football culture, the ornate phrase 'where the owl sleeps' or onde a coruja dorme, refers to the very top corner of the net, the perfect spot for a stunning finish that leaves the goalkeeper with no chance.