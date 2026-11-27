Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has officially announced his decision to retire from the sport after the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix, bringing an end to a legendary career that saw him equal Giacomo Agostini's record.

IMAGE: Marc Marquez captured the MotoGP title last weekend in Portugal to go level with the great Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class championships. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Key Points Marc Marquez, an eight-time MotoGP champion, will retire after the final race of the 2026 season in Valencia.

Marquez recently secured his eighth premier-class championship in Portugal, equalling Giacomo Agostini's record.

He had previously extended his contract with Ducati until 2028 before making this retirement announcement.

The announcement was met with emotion in the Ducati garage and among fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Marc Marquez will retire after the final race of the 2026 season in Valencia, the eight-time MotoGP champion said on Friday.

Marquez captured the MotoGP title last weekend in Portugal to go level with the great Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class championships.

A Legendary Career Concludes

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said in a video statement in the garage in Valencia.

Marquez, who won six titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, had initially extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 in June.

Emotional Farewell

There were tears in the Ducati garage as well as in the stands when fans were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team," the team said.