HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Eight games, no wins- Juventus fire Igor Tudor

Eight games, no wins- Juventus fire Igor Tudor

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 19:58 IST

x

Juventus

IMAGE: Juventus coach Igor Tudor. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday.

"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men's first team, along with his staff," the Italian club said in a statement.

Massimo Brambilla, head coach of the reserve team, will temporarily take over as the first team manager, the club added.

 

Croatian Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, was the first foreign manager appointed by Juventus since Didier Deschamps in 2006-07.

Former centre-back Tudor spent nearly a decade of his playing career at Juventus, during which they won Serie A twice and reached the final of the Champions League.

Tudor, 47, guided Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and secured qualification for the Champions League.

But the club's form took a downturn last month after winning their first three league games, as they drew five successive matches in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

"I think we prepared for the match in the right way, but we're still missing something. There's no need to dramatise the situation, we're all responsible for this difficult period," Tudor told reporters after Sunday's loss at Lazio.

Juventus, who host Udinese on Wednesday, have failed to score in their last four matches and sit eighth in the Serie A standings, six points behind leaders Napoli.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Super Cup: Punjab FC crush Gokulam Kerala in opener
Super Cup: Punjab FC crush Gokulam Kerala in opener
Karun Nair, Arjun Tendulkar shine in Ranji clash
Karun Nair, Arjun Tendulkar shine in Ranji clash
PIX: Team India prep as T20Is kick-off in Canberra
PIX: Team India prep as T20Is kick-off in Canberra
Shreyas out of ICU, stable after scary injury: Report
Shreyas out of ICU, stable after scary injury: Report
'Cockroaches crawling out': ABD defends Rohit, Kohli
'Cockroaches crawling out': ABD defends Rohit, Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebracion! 9 Mexican Recipes For A Home Fiesta

webstory image 2

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 3

Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones

VIDEOS

Nia Sharma Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sizzling New Look!1:04

Nia Sharma Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sizzling...

Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI1:55

Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO