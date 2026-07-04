Egypt down Australia on penalties for first World Cup knock-out win

Egypt made history by securing their first-ever World Cup knockout victory, triumphing over Australia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to advance to the last-16.

IMAGE: Egypt players celebrate after Hossam Abdelmaguid scores from the penalty spot to win the shoot-out and qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup, at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Egypt achieved their first World Cup knock-out victory by beating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

The match ended 1-1 after extra-time, with Emam Ashour scoring for Egypt and Mohamed Hany conceding an own goal.

Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the decisive penalty, sending Egypt into the last-16 against Argentina or Cape Verde.

Mohamed Salah, despite a hamstring injury, played and celebrated the historic achievement for his nation.

Australia's Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed their penalties, leading to their elimination.

IMAGE: Hossam Abdelmaguid celebrates with his Egypt teammates after scoring the deciding penalty. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Egypt held their nerve to beat Australia 4-2 on penalties and secure their first World Cup knockout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra-time in a cagey last-32 match at Dallas Stadium on Friday.

Hossam Abdelmaguid rolled in the winning spot-kick after Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards for the Australians to send Egypt into a last-16 clash with Argentina or Cape Verde.

Emam Ashour had given Egypt the lead with a 13th-minute header before an own goal by Mohamed Hany 10 minutes into the second half levelled the scores.

"It's history," said Egypt captain Mohamed Salah, who was a surprise inclusion in Egypt's starting line-up after recovering from a hamstring strain.

"I told the boys before the game: Guys, this is the biggest stage you could play in your life, so just enjoy it. Don't let the pressure get into you and not enjoy the moment. I'm glad that we managed to win the game. Bad luck for them, they lost on penalties but I'm happy that we wrote history today."

Egypt Takes Early Lead In Tense Encounter

IMAGE: Emam Ashour (No. 8) breaks into celebration after putting Egypt ahead in the match early. Photograph: Jerome Miron/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Cristian Volpato gave the African side an early scare with a dipping strike from distance that clipped the top of Mostafa Shoubir's crossbar but Hossam Hassan's side were soon in front.

Jackson Irvine needlessly gave away a free-kick to the left of the penalty area when he upended Mostafa Zico and, with the defence only half clearing Ashour's initial centre, the winger popped up to head Karim Hafez's cross beyond Patrick Beach.

Omar Marmoush threatened briefly and Australia's Aziz Behich forced Shoubir to drop to his right to gather before Volpato, the Socceroos' most creative outlet in the opening half, curled a stoppage-time strike wide.

Australia's Fightback And Equaliser

IMAGE: Egypt's Mohamed Hany (No. 3) deflects the ball with a header into his own goal and Australia's restore parity. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Australians were fortunate not to go further behind within 10 seconds of the restart when Marmoush slid his shot across goal with Beach beaten and they were soon level.

Aiden O'Neill picked himself up after being fouled on the left to deliver an inswinging free-kick into the six-yard box, prompting Hany to flick a header into his own goal.

Beach pulled off a reflex save deep into stoppage time, the Melbourne City goalkeeper pawing Ramy Rabia's header over the bar while Haissem Hassan's effort was deflected to safety by Souttar's outstretched knee.

Penalty Shoot-out Drama Secures Egypt's Win

IMAGE: Australia's players wear a dejected look after the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

An unmarked Salah, who had been muted throughout regulation time, thumped Marmoush's layoff over the bar three minutes into the extra period to grant Tony Popovic's side a reprieve with Egypt increasingly dominant.

Beach made way for Mat Ryan between the posts as Australia coach Tony Popovic attempted to make use of the 34-year-old's experience but Souttar fired the first spot-kick over the bar to hand Egypt an early advantage.

Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia and Salah were all on target for Egypt with Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil converting for Australia before Herrington rattled the crossbar and Abdelmaguid stepped up to send Egypt into the last 16.

"It's tough," said Popovic. "We showed the world that Australian football is strong, they're a wonderful group and I'm devastated for them. Unfortunately we go home and the World Cup ends for us."