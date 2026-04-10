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Home  » Sports » Al-Ahly goalkeeper El-Shenawy gets four-match ban for striking referee on head

Al-Ahly goalkeeper El-Shenawy gets four-match ban for striking referee on head

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April 10, 2026 16:50 IST

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Mohamed El-Shenawy

IMAGE: The four-match ban on Mohamed El-Shenawy has dealt a blow to Al-Ahly's title chase as they trail Zamalek by five points. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mohamed El-Shenawy has been handed a four-match suspension and fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds by the Egyptian Pro League after striking a referee.
  • The ban sidelines the Egypt international, likely first-choice keeper for the upcoming World Cup, until the final week of the play-offs.

Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy was handed a four-match ban after striking a referee on the head following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, the Egyptian Pro League said on Thursday.

The Egypt international, who was on the bench for Tuesday's game, was incensed after Al-Ahly's appeal for a penalty following a handball in stoppage time was denied.

"He handed a four‑match ban and fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($942) for assaulting the referee by pushing or pulling (use of the hand without violence)," the league said in a statement.

 

The ban means El-Shenawy, who is expected to be Egypt's starting goalkeeper at the World Cup in North America, will be sidelined until the final week of the league play-offs.

Al-Ahly are third on 41 points, five points behind leaders Zamalek.

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Source: REUTERS
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