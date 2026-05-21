Equestrian Federation Governance Reforms Face Lengthy Delays

The Ad-Hoc Committee overseeing the Equestrian Federation of India has requested more time from the Delhi High Court to implement governance reforms and conduct elections due to statutory requirements and administrative hurdles.

Key Points The Ad-Hoc Committee seeks more time for Equestrian Federation of India governance reforms.

National Sports Governance Act 2025 requirements are causing delays in EFI elections.

The committee reports obstacles in accessing EFI's administration and records.

A forensic audit of EFI's financial affairs is being initiated for transparency.

The roadmap includes aligning constitutions and elections at state and national levels.

The Ad-Hoc Committee, appointed to run the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), has moved the Delhi High Court, detailing roadmap for governance reforms and elections, while also indicating that the entire process may take significantly longer than the two-month deadline fixed earlier by the court.

The IOA reasoned that it was because of the statutory requirements under the new sports law and delays in taking full control of the federation.

Equestrian Federation Election Delays Explained

In its application, the committee said the electoral exercise mandated under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, would require around 150-160 days because of mandatory timelines linked to restructuring the federation, preparing the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), conducting Athletes' Commission elections and finalising the electoral college.

The background to the dispute lies in the Delhi High Court's February 18, 2026 judgment, through which the court directed the IOA to appoint an Ad-Hoc Committee to take over EFI's administration after concerns were raised over the federation's functioning and alleged non-compliance with the National Sports Development Code.

The court had ordered the committee to finalise EFI's constitution and by-laws within two months and conduct elections within 30 days thereafter.

Acting on the order, the IOA constituted the Ad-Hoc Committee on March 27 but removed Colonel Ashok Yadav from the panel recently.

Challenges in Implementing Equestrian Federation Reforms

The committee has now informed the court that the reform process cannot be completed within the original timeline because the NSG Act and the accompanying rules prescribe a layered electoral framework involving state units, athletes' representation and SOM inclusion.

The petition also flags several obstacles faced by the committee since assuming charge. It alleged that complete handover of EFI's administration has still not taken place and claimed access to official email systems, historical records and BitLocker-protected computers has not been provided by former EFI general secretary Colonel Jaiveer Singh.

The committee said a police complaint was lodged on April 15 and, after no FIR was registered, an application under Section 173(4) BNSS was filed before the Dwarka court on May 20.

Forensic Audit Initiated for Equestrian Federation

The Ad-Hoc Committee further informed the court that it has initiated steps for a forensic audit of EFI's financial affairs and records to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to the application, discussions with a company have reached an advanced stage and only the signing of the formal agreement remains pending.

Roadmap for Equestrian Federation Governance Overhaul

As part of the roadmap, the committee has proposed a two-stage governance overhaul.

The first step involves aligning the constitutions and by-laws of EFI and all affiliated state associations with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. Draft model constitutions for state units and EFI have already been prepared and shared with the FEI representative for comments.

The draft state constitution is expected to be circulated to state associations by May 22, while the draft EFI constitution could be circulated by May 27.

The roadmap also lays down timelines for creating rosters of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit at both state and national levels.

Under the NSG framework, the SOM application process must remain open for 60 days, with final selection needing to be completed at least 75 days before elections. The committee stated that this alone would require 150-160 days before executive committee elections can take place.

In parallel, elections to Athletes' Commissions at both state and national levels are proposed, with each process requiring 60 days from the appointment of an electoral officer to declaration of results.

The roadmap makes it clear that state unit elections will have to precede EFI elections so that a legally compliant national general body can be constituted.

Once the state-level constitutions are aligned, SOM representatives elected and Athletes' Commission polls completed, state executive committee elections would be notified 50 days before polling. EFI elections would follow a similar schedule.

The committee has also constituted several sub-committees to oversee governance and sporting matters, including technical, finance, athlete support and equine welfare panels.

In its plea, the Ad-Hoc Committee has sought the High Court's permission to place the roadmap on record and requested "appropriate directions", including extension of timelines.