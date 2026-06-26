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President Noboa Declares National Holiday After Ecuador's Historic World Cup Win

June 26, 2026 13:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a national holiday following the football team's stunning 2-1 victory over Germany, securing their historic qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.

Ecuador fans celebrate after the match agaisnt Germany at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Thursday.

IMAGE: Ecuador fans celebrate after the match agaisnt Germany at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ecuador's football team secured a place in the World Cup knockout phase with a 2-1 win against Germany.
  • President Daniel Noboa declared a national holiday to celebrate this significant achievement.
  • This marks only the second time in history that Ecuador has reached the World Cup knockout stages.
  • The team overcame previous criticism and tough matches to achieve this success.
  • The victory sparked widespread celebrations among fans, including those at the New York/New Jersey stadium.

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declared Friday a national holiday after the country's soccer team reached the knockout phase of the World Cup with a shock 2-1 win over Germany.

"Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough moments they went through, managed to recover and give this immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow, a holiday!" Noboa said in a post on X.

 

Ecuador's Path to World Cup Knockouts

Ecuador needed victory in their final Group E match on Thursday following a defeat by Ivory Coast and a draw with Curacao. The South American side conceded early against the Germans but fought back to secure the win, sparking celebrations among fans at a sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium.

Germany had already been assured of qualification as group winners. Ivory Coast finished second after their 2-0 win over Curacao.

Ecuador qualified as one of the best eight third-placed teams, reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time. They advanced to the round of 16 at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Source: REUTERS
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