East Bengal Women Achieve Historic 12-0 Victory In AFC Champions League

East Bengal FC's women's team made history with an unprecedented 12-0 triumph over Rovers FC (Guam) in the AFC Women's Champions League, setting a new record for the biggest win by an Indian club in Asian football.

Key Points East Bengal FC women's team secured a resounding 12-0 victory against Rovers FC (Guam) in the AFC Women's Champions League preliminary stage.

This win is the largest ever by an Indian club, male or female, in any Asian competition, surpassing East Bengal men's 9-0 record.

The "Moshal Girls" are now just one win away from advancing to the group stage, with Sabah FA (Malaysia) as their next opponent.

Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Astam Oraon, Olivia Anokye, Sulanjana Raul, Shilky Devi Hemam, Soumya Guguloth, Abigail Antwi, and Abena Opoku were among the goal scorers.

The team demonstrated strong attacking prowess and defensive solidity throughout the match, building on their previous 4-0 win.

East Bengal FC secured their second consecutive victory after romping to a 12-0 win over Rovers FC (Guam) in the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 preliminary stage here on Thursday.

In doing so, the Moshal Girls created history by recording the biggest-ever victory by an Indian club in an Asian competition, whether men's or women's, overtaking the 9-0 win by East Bengal's men's team against Club Valencia (Maldives) in the 1985-86 Asian Club Championship.

The win puts East Bengal one win away from the group stage, with Malaysia's Sabah FA their opponents on Sunday.

Dominant First Half Performance

Having cruised to a 4-0 win over Rajshahi Stars FC (Bangladesh) on matchday one, East Bengal stamped their authority from the start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Priyangka Devi Naorem's effort from just outside the box saw the ball hit the left post before settling in the back of the net.

Rovers goalkeeper Jae Almonte conceded again in the 15th minute when she spilled Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam's shot from inside the box, with Astam Oraon reacting quickest to slot home the rebound.

East Bengal continued to push, with Priyangka doubling her tally seven minutes later after breaking into the box before lifting the ball over the rooted Almonte.

Second Half Goal Spree Secures Record Win

The IWL champions resumed in the same vein after the break, with Sulanjana Raul dribbling into the box in the 48th minute before her cross was deflected into the path of Olivia Anokye, who made no mistake from close range.

A minute later, Soumya Guguloth picked out Abigail Antwi with a pinpoint cross, allowing the Ghanaian to nod home East Bengal's fifth.

Jae was called into action again in the 51st minute, parrying Shilky Devi Hemam's curling effort into the path of Sulanjana, who calmly converted the rebound.

Shilky etched her name onto the scoresheet five minutes later with a carbon-copy effort from just above the box, arrowing her shot into the top left corner.

Olivia grabbed her second in the 58th minute after drilling home a low shot from inside the box, before Abena Opoku finished with a thumping effort in the 64th minute.

There were more woes for Rovers, as East Bengal furthered their advantage with goals from Abena (70'), Anju (73'), and Soumya (93+3') to complete the comprehensive win.