From 0-1 to 4-1: East Bengal script stunning comeback in AFC Champions League

East Bengal staged a stunning comeback from 0-1 down to beat Al Arabi SC 4-1 in extra time and seal their place in the AFC Champions League Two group.

IMAGE: East Bengal staged a stunning comeback to beat Al Arabi 4-1 and reach the AFC Champions League Two group stage. Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points East Bengal achieved a stunning 4-1 extra-time victory against Al Arabi SC.

The win secured East Bengal's qualification for the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Jay Gupta scored a crucial 90th-minute equaliser, forcing the match into extra time.

Mohammed Rashid, David Lalhlansanga, and Rohit Danu scored in extra time to complete the comeback.

The dramatic match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal produced a stunning late comeback to beat Kuwait's Al Arabi SC 4-1 in extra time and qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The new-look home side under Antonio Lopez Habas looked set for a disappointing exit after trailing 0-1 with just 14 minutes of regulation time remaining following Anayo Iwuala's 76th minute strike from a penalty.

East Bengal Force Extra Time With Late Equaliser

But Jay Gupta's 90th-minute equaliser changed the game before East Bengal, who are playing with an all-Indian defence in the absence of Spanish centre back Nacho Monsalve, took complete control in extra time against the Kuwait Premier League runners-up.

Captain Mohammed Rashid put the hosts ahead in the 108th minute before substitute David Lalhlansanga added a third in the 117th. Rohit Danu completed the turnaround in the first minute of stoppage time in extra time.

East Bengal, who won the Indian Super League last season, their first top-flight triumph in 22 years to qualify for the continental competition, will now enter the West Region group stage in the continent's second tier club football.

The group phase will feature 16 teams playing in a round-robin format with home-and-away fixtures.

The first half was played at a frantic tempo with both teams not planning on sitting back, Al Arabi sounded the opening warning with Zeid Qunbar dragging a shot wide from outside the box in the fifth minute.

Backed by the home crowd, East Bengal kept Sulaiman Abdulghafoor busy with the Al Arabi custodian fielding Basim Rashid's powerful effort before reading Jesin Thonikkara's attempted curler perfectly.

Al Arabi were left wondering how they did not go ahead in the 23rd minute when Kenean Maleko burst into the box and his shot from an acute angle appeared to squirm past Prabhsukhan Gill, only for the East Bengal goalkeeper to recover in time to claw the ball away from the goal line.

East Bengal came close soon after the restart when Bipin Singh missed a golden opportunity in the 50th minute.

Jesin raced forward on the counter and played the ball across to Bipin, who had a clear sight of goal. But after taking a touch, he fired his effort wide.

Al Arabi made East Bengal pay for the miss in the 76th minute with Iwuala slotting home from 12 yards after Sandip Mandi had hauled Maleko down in the box.

Iwuala sent a low, powerful effort into the bottom-left corner as East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill went the right way but could not keep it out.

The Kuwaiti side then came close to doubling their lead with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Yousef Majed met a cross from the left but could only glance his header wide of the far post.

Four-Goal Comeback Seals AFC Champions League Two Spot

With the clock ticking down, East Bengal pushed everything forward and were rewarded with the equaliser when Gupta thumped a header past Abdulghafoor from Rashid's free-kick delivery to force extra time.

The equaliser sent the home crowd into celebration and took the match into extra time.

The home side were now in the ascendancy and it was no surprise that they found the winner through Rashid.

A ball from the right fell invitingly near the edge of the box and the captain produced a superb half-volley, striking it cleanly with his laces to beat the goalkeeper.

Al Arabi tried to respond but the Habas-coached side were now firmly in control.

The visitors did have one big chance earlier in the second half when Zeid Qunbar found himself close to going one-on-one with Gill.

With his angle narrowing, he turned back and squared the ball to a teammate, who appeared to have an open goal.

Mandi, however, threw his body in the way to make a crucial block and keep East Bengal in the contest.

The home side eventually put the result beyond doubt in the 117th minute.

Sub Lalhlansanga found space inside the box and finished calmly to give East Bengal a 3-1 lead.

Danu then completed the rout after being provided by David who showed excellent composure to go around the goalkeeper before laying the ball across to Danu, who had the simple task of tapping it into an empty net.