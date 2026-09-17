East Bengal FC Let Two-Goal Lead Slip Against Al Hussein SC

East Bengal FC began their AFC Champions League Two campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Jordanian champions Al Hussein SC, squandering a two-goal lead but securing a historic first point for an Indian club in the rebranded competition.

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Key Points East Bengal FC drew 2-2 with Al Hussein SC in their AFC Champions League Two Group D opener.

The Indian Super League champions initially held a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Goals for East Bengal were scored by Daniel Ramirez and Anwar Ali.

Al Hussein SC mounted a strong comeback in the second half, scoring two goals to secure a draw.

This draw marks a historic first point for an Indian club in the rebranded ACL Two competition.

East Bengal FC squandered a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw by Jordanian Pro League champions Al Hussein SC in their AFC Champions League Two Group D opener here.

The ISL champions led 2-0 at half-time, courtesy of goals from Daniel Ramirez and Anwar Ali, but Al Hussein, in front of their home fans, scored two goals of their own in the second half to rescue a draw.

Early Dominance And First Half Goals

East Bengal will now face Iraq's Al Shorta SC on the second matchday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 13.

The draw marked the first point for an Indian club in Asia's second-tier men's club competition since it was rebranded to the ACL Two in 2024-25.

East Bengal took an early lead, opening the scoring in the ninth minute after Edmund Lalrindika's effort bounced awkwardly for Yazeed Abulaila, with the Al Hussein custodian only able to palm the ball towards Ramirez, who gleefully tucked it home.

Al Hussein roused themselves from their slumber and created several chances with Aref Haitham cutting in from the right flank to fire just over the bar before Pedro Henrique's powerful header was thwarted by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in East Bengal's goal.

Against the run of play, the Indian side almost got their second from a quick counterattack in the 38th minute that saw Jay Gupta finding Lalrindika in the box, but could only watch in dismay as the latter blazed the ball over from close range.

East Bengal, however, doubled their advantage two minutes later when Ramirez's corner delivery from the right was misjudged by Abulaila, with the ball hitting Anwar Ali on the shoulder and landing in the net.

Al Hussein's Second Half Comeback

Al Hussein's desperation to find a way back into the game after the break could only produce wayward attempts from distance by Abdallah Nasib and Saleem Amer.

The home side's perseverance, however, finally paid off in the 61st minute. Kharouba won possession from Hardik Bhatt, drove into the box before cutting the ball back for captain Mahmoud Al Mardi to slide it home.

Al Hussein were not done and eventually found the equaliser in the 87th minute when Obaida Al Namarnah's cross from the left flank was steered in by Ahmad Assaf.