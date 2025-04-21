HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » East Bengal sent packing by Blasters in Super Cup shock

East Bengal sent packing by Blasters in Super Cup shock

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 00:00 IST

x

Defending champions East Bengal FC crashed out of the Kalinga Super Cup, losing 0-2 against Kerala Blasters FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kerala Blasters FC ousted the defending champions East Bengal. Photograph: AIFF/X

The winners, who led 1-0 at half time in the round-of-16 clash on day one of the tournament, scored through their Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez Nunez (40th minute penalty) and American Noah Wali Sadaoui (64th).

Kerala Blasters' next stop in the quarterfinals is on April 26 against Mohun Bagan SG, who are in roaring form this season after bagging a Shield and Cup double in the recently-concluded Indian Super League.

 

Both Kerala Blasters and East Bengal had rather forgettable campaigns in the ISL 2024-25 and failed to make the top-six cut before finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.

Both the teams began cautiously and remained more engaged in controlling the midfield than taking an aggressive posture.

Yet the two teams had their fair share of chances that could have fetched goals, but erratic shooting forced the game to remain goalless for the majority of the first half.

Jimenez could have put his team ahead in the very second minute as he had ample time at the rival goalmouth to beat Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. But the Spanish striker was a trifle late in approaching the ball, which saved East Bengal from conceding an early goal.

For the Red and Gold, Richard Enrique Celis remained an active man up front and twice came close to scoring. In the eighth minute, Celis's left footer missed the target by a whisker, and the next time, his long-ranger off a corner kick narrowly missed the target.

After missing another easy chance, Jimenez put Kerala Blasters in the lead. Striker Noah Wali Sadaoui was brought down inside the box by defender Anwar Ali, and the referee had no hesitation in immediately pointing to the dreaded spot.

After being handed the spot-kick responsibilities, Jimenez took a rather weak shot that was saved by Gill. But to East Bengal's dismay, their goalkeeper was pulled up for standing slightly ahead of the line, and a retake was ordered.

Much to the relief of his teammates, Jimenez found the target with a low but accurate shot this time.

East Bengal's hopes of putting in a second successive strong campaign at the Kalinga Super Cup were further diminished in the 64th minute, when Kerala Blasters struck for the second time.

Sadaoui scored the goal in spectacular fashion when he dodged past two rival players before unleashing a left-footer from around 25 yards that crashed against the net over the goalkeeper.

The second goal virtually brought the curtains down on the game. While Kerala Blasters looked determined not to let the advantage go, holders East Bengal lacked plans in the rival area, though they made some good moves through the wings during the latter part of the game.

But the Kerala defence stood firm and left no option for East Bengal to create a positive opportunity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easter Special: 22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 2

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 3

Motorola Lauched Its First Laptop: Moto Book 60

VIDEOS

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy rain hits J-K1:11

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy...

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well3:59

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well

J-K: Heavy rains trigger landslides in Ramban, several vehicles and buildings damaged6:48

J-K: Heavy rains trigger landslides in Ramban, several...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD