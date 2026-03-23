East Bengal Thrash Mohammedan Sporting in Historic Kolkata Derby Win

East Bengal FC achieves a historic 7-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby, marking a record-breaking win and a dominant display in the Indian Super League.

Key Points East Bengal FC achieves a record-breaking 7-0 victory against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby, marking the largest win in the fixture's history.

Anwar Ali shines with two goals, contributing to East Bengal's dominant performance in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Youssef Ezzejjari converts two penalties as East Bengal sets a new ISL record with three penalties scored in a single match.

East Bengal climbs to fourth in the ISL standings after the emphatic win, showcasing their strong form in the league.

Mohammedan Sporting Club struggles, remaining near the bottom of the league table after suffering a heavy defeat.

East Bengal FC slammed a barrage of goals to script a historic 7-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League 2025-26.

This massive win marks the largest victory margin in history between the two sides and is also the joint-highest in ISL history, equalling FC Goa's 7-0 win over Mumbai City FC in 2015.

Following this emphatic result, the Red and Gold Brigade climbed to fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while Mohammedan Sporting Club remained near the bottom, yet to open their account after five matches.

Anwar Ali, who was adjudged Player of the Match, scored a brace. Apart from him -- with goals in the 6th and 79th minutes -- the other scorers were Youssef Ezzejjari (14th, 54th --both penalties), Saul Crespo (38th, penalty), PV Vishnu (75'th) and Nandha Kumar (90th+6).

East Bengal's Dominant First Half

East Bengal were off to a blazing start, asserting dominance in the opening minutes. Their early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when centre-back Anwar unleashed a long-range left-footed strike from the left flank. Mohammedan keeper Padam Chettri missed the ball and it found the bottom-right corner, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled in the 14th minute after a foul inside the box by left back Sajjad Hussain on Miguel Figueira resulted in a penalty. Youssef Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

The hosts continued to press forward, with Edmund Lalrindika testing Padam midway through the half.

The game tilted further in East Bengal's favour when Mohammedan right back Joseph Lalmuanawma was sent off for a second yellow card after conceding a second penalty. Captain Saul Crespo converted from the spot in the 38th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

Second Half Surge and Record-Breaking Penalties

The second half followed a similar pattern with East Bengal dominating proceedings. In the 54th minute, Ezzejjari converted his second penalty of the match, marking the first instance of a team scoring three penalties in a single ISL match, after Miguel Figueira was brought down inside the box by Padam.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Mohammedan attempted to respond with Juwel Mazumder missing from close range in the 68th minute. At the other end, East Bengal continued to create chances, with midfielder Lalhlansanga heading narrowly wide from an Anwar Ali delivery.

The fifth goal arrived in the 75th minute when PV Vishnu finished from close range following a corner to further extend the lead.

East Bengal added a sixth just four minutes later, with Anwar Ali grabbing his second of the night with a composed left-footed finish from inside the box after being set up by Mahesh Naorem.