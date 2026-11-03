Two late goals leave East Bengal facing early exit in AFC Champions League

East Bengal's AFC Champions League 2 knockout stage aspirations took a significant hit after conceding two late goals in a 0-2 defeat against Al Seeb Club of Oman on Tuesday.

Photograph: East Bengal/X

Key Points East Bengal lost 0-2 to Al Seeb Club of Oman in their fourth AFC Champions League 2 group match on Tuesday.

Al Seeb scored two late goals, one in the 85th minute and another in stoppage time, to secure the victory.

The defeat places East Bengal at the bottom of Group D with two points, severely impacting their knockout stage hopes.

East Bengal will next face Al Hussein SC on November 24 and Al Shorta on December 8 to conclude their group stage matches.

East Bengal conceded two late goals to suffer a 0-2 defeat against Al Seeb Club of Oman in their fourth AFC Champions League 2 group match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

It was a big blow to the knockout stage hopes of the Red and Golds, who have now slipped to the bottom of Group D with two points from four games. Al Seeb are now in third place with four points.

After a tepid opening half, Axel Meye broke the deadlock in stunning fashion in the 85th minute before Zahir Al Aghbari sealed the victory for the Oman club in the first minute of stoppage time.

Early Dominance And Missed Opportunities

The home side dominated the opening proceedings with Bipin Singh Thounaojam firing wide from the edge of the box in the fourth minute before Dani Ramirez sent a low effort just wide after a neat passing move from captain Mohammed Rashid.

Despite seeing defender Anwar Ali forced off by injury in the 17th minute, the Indian Super League champions continued to press with Edmund Lalrindika threatening, while Ramirez headed Bipin's cross narrowly wide.

Al Seeb finally got their act together just after the half-hour mark when Abdul Aziz Al Maqbali's through ball released Meye into the box, but the Gabonese's low drive was comfortably saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Ramirez then missed another opportunity in the 39th minute, controlling Lalrindika's cross before dragging his effort wide of the far post as the score remained goalless going into the break.

Second Half Resurgence And Breakthrough

Al Seeb came back rejuvenated in the second half, with Meye wasting another effort in the 49th minute, sending his header just over the bar following Mohammed Al Musalami's layoff from a corner.

East Bengal responded in the 55th minute through Lalrindika, whose header from Sandip Mandi's cross narrowly missed the target, while Augustine Oladapo could not find the target from distance.

The Omani side looked more likely to score with Omer Al Malki forcing Lachenpa into a reflex save from inside the six-yard box in the 76th minute, before sending his follow-up effort just wide of the left post.

Late Goals Seal East Bengal's Fate

Al Seeb's persistence finally came to fruition in the 85th minute after Hassan Al Ajmi recycled the ball back to Meye, who turned past his marker before unleashing a powerful drive past a rooted Lachenpa.

Al Aghbari closed Al Seeb's account in first minute of stoppage time after collecting Meye's long cross from the left, completing the counter-attack with a fine finish into the bottom right corner.

East Bengal will next face Al Hussein SC on November 24 in Kolkata before finishing the group stage in Iraq against Al Shorta on December 8.