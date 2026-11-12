Women's football returns! IWL set for Season 10 kick-off

The 10th edition of the Indian Women's League is set to ignite the football season on Friday, featuring a high-stakes opening match between defending champions East Bengal FC and formidable three-time winners Gokulam Kerala FC.

IMAGE: IWL/X

Key Points The 10th edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) kicks off on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Defending champions East Bengal FC will play against three-time winners Gokulam Kerala FC in the opening match.

Both teams' captains and coaches expressed confidence and determination for the upcoming season.

Lxme has become the IWL's first-ever title sponsor, a significant commercial milestone for women's football in India.

Defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence against three-time winners Gokulam Kerala FC as the 10th edition of the Indian Women's League kicks off at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

The opening match of the 2026-27 season is scheduled to begin at 7pm IST, with eight clubs set to compete across 56 matches in the country's premier women's football competition.

Teams Ready For IWL Challenge

Both teams will be keen to make a strong start, with Gokulam captain Baby Lalchhandami expressing confidence in her team's preparation ahead of the marquee clash.

"We play East Bengal in the first game and we know their strengths and weaknesses. We know that we have trained well enough to use their weaknesses as our strength," she said.

East Bengal head coach Anthony Andrews, meanwhile, said his team would be determined to retain the title.

"The key for our success as a team is the core we have and the mindset that we've inculcated in the players. We'll be ruthless and our aim is to defend our title in great style this season," he said.

The new season also marks a significant commercial milestone, with Lxme becoming the league's first-ever title sponsor following Capri Sports' 15-year partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the commercial development and marketing of IWL and IWL 2.

The partnership is expected to boost the visibility and commercial growth of women's football in the country.