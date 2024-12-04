East Bengal Football Club appeals for protection of minorities in Bangladesh

IMAGE: The iconic East Bengal Football Club called on the Bangladesh government to take immediate and effective measures to safeguard vulnerable communities. Photograph: East Bengal Football Club/X

The iconic East Bengal Football Club has expressed grave concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh, urging authorities to prioritise their safety and security.



In an official statement, the top-tier football club called on the Bangladesh government to take immediate and effective measures to safeguard vulnerable communities.



Known for its century-long legacy of championing social justice and opposing communal violence, East Bengal underscored its historical commitment to marginalised communities in its statement.



The club highlighted its active role in addressing crises, from natural disasters to humanitarian emergencies.



"East Bengal Club was born out of protest – a protest against racism much before the term became popular and even founded a place in the FIFA charter," it said.



"Since then, East Bengal Club has always been at the forefront of many public movements ranging from fighting against racial and communal persecution to standing beside the affected people be it the sufferers of the 1943 Bengal famine to Ayla, and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic."



The club pointed out its deep ties to the region, with many supporters tracing their roots to Bangladesh.



"The contribution of our club and its prominent members

during the struggle for freedom is also known to one and all. The systematic targeting of minorities in Bangladesh has affected the supporters of our club very deeply."Most of our supporters have their ancestral roots in what is now called Bangladesh. Many of our supporters' families had been victims of such attacks pre and post partition as well as in the late 60's & early 70's," the statement said.East Bengal said it has also received numerous appeals from supporters, urging it to raise awareness about the ongoing persecution across the border."We have been receiving a lot of phone calls, e-mails, etc from them with request to raise this issue at the appropriate platforms. Even our supporters who hail from West Bengal and other parts of India are deeply concerned about the state of affairs in Bangladesh."Such rampant targeting and persecution of the minorities in Bangladesh need to stop. We humbly request all competent authorities to kindly address the issue with utmost priority and do whatever is necessary to save, protect and give relief to our mothers, sisters and brothers across the border," the statement added.

East Bengal top official Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar emphasised the club's neutral stance, stating: "If needed, we will write to the prime minister. In our small capacity, we want to show solidarity. This is not a political issue but an international humanitarian concern. We appeal for an immediate resolution."



Established in 1920 as a protest against perceived discrimination by the British colonial football establishment, East Bengal Club has emerged as a symbol of resilience and unity for marginalised communities.