East Bengal FC Vs Al-Arabi SC: Ticket Details For Crucial Continental Match

Discover the ticket prices and crucial stakes for East Bengal FC's upcoming AFC Champions League Two preliminary clash against Kuwait's formidable Al-Arabi SC at Salt Lake Stadium.

Photograph: X

Key Points Tickets for East Bengal FC's AFC Champions League Two preliminary match against Al-Arabi SC start at Rs 149.

Fans can purchase tickets in four denominations: Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 349, and Rs 499.

Tickets are available for purchase on the District app and website for the upcoming match.

The match will decide East Bengal's continental fate, potentially securing a spot in ACL Two 2026-27 or leading to the AFC Challenge League.

Kuwait's decorated Al-Arabi SC will provide a stern test for East Bengal in their opening continental assignment.

Ticket price for East Bengal FC's AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage clash against Kuwait's Al-Arabi SC on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium here will start at Rs 149. Fans can choose from four ticket denominations priced at Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 349 and Rs 499. Tickets are available for purchase on the District app and website.

Crucial Continental Showdown

The high-stakes fixture will determine East Bengal continental fate for the season. A victory over the Kuwaiti league runners-up will secure the Indian Super League champions a place in the ACL Two 2026-27 group stage, while a defeat will see them drop into the AFC Challenge League. Al-Arabi, one of Kuwait's most decorated clubs and the first team from the country to compete in the AFC Cup, will provide a stern test for East Bengal in their opening continental assignment of the 2026-27 season.