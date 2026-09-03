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East Bengal face tough AFC Women's Champions League Group

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 03, 2026 14:39 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian Women's League champions East Bengal FC are set to make history as they compete in Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League, with Kolkata proudly hosting the group stage matches in November 2026.

East Bengal FC

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC has been drawn into Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27.
  • Kolkata will host Group B matches from November 1-7, 2026, marking the first time India hosts the AFC Women's Champions League.
  • East Bengal FC secured their group stage spot by winning the Preliminary Stage Group A for the second consecutive year.
  • The Indian Women's League champions will compete against Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea), Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam), and 4.25 SC (North Korea).
  • The team aims to qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played in March 2027, following the group stage.

East Bengal FC have been drawn alongside Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea), Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam) and 4.25 SC (North Korea) in Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League group stage, following the draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Kolkata will host Group B from November 1 to 7, 2026, marking the first time the AFC Women's Champions League will be played in India.

 

The Moshal Girls secured their place in the group stage for the second consecutive year after finishing atop Group A of the Preliminary Stage in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, ahead of Sabah FA (Malaysia), Rovers FC (Guam), and Rajshahi Stars FC (Bangladesh).

Tournament Structure And East Bengal's Ambitions

The third edition of the AFC Women's Champions League will see 12 teams compete across three groups of four each in a centralised league format.

East Bengal FC, the Indian Women's League champions, will aim to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time. Their opponents Hwacheon KSPO WFC are the WK League champions, while Ho Chi Minh City WFC are the Vietnamese Women's League Champions and 4.25 SC are the DPR Korea Women's Premier League champions.

Following the group stage, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage.

The quarter-final matches will be decided by a separate draw scheduled in December 2026, and will be played in March 2027. The three group winners and the best-ranked runner-up will host the quarter-final fixtures.

AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage Details

AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 Group Stage Draw

Group A: Naegohyang Women's FC (PRK), INAC Kobe Leonessa (JPN), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN), Ayeyawady FC - Women (MYA, H)

Group B: Hwacheon KSPO WFC (KOR), Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC (VIE), East Bengal FC (IND, H), 4.25 SC (PRK)

Group C: Melbourne City FC (AUS), Beijing Jingtan FC (CHN), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), PFC Nasaf (UZB, H)

East Bengal FC's Fixtures:

November 1: Ho Chi Minh City WFC vs East Bengal FC

November 4: East Bengal FC vs Hwacheon KSPO WFC

November 7: East Bengal FC vs 4.25 SC

Venue: Kolkata.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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