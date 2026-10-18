EBFC Kicks Off ISL Season With Thumping Win

Defending champions East Bengal FC kicked off their Indian Super League campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers on Sunday, showcasing a dominant performance with goals from Ramirez, Lalrindika, and a Bipin Singh brace.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points Defending champions East Bengal FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a decisive 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers on Sunday.

Dani Ramirez opened the scoring early with a stunning free-kick, followed by Edmund Lalrindika's goal towards the end of the first half.

Substitute Bipin Singh scored a quick brace in the 85th minute and five minutes later, sealing the dominant victory for EBFC.

Churchill Brothers, despite creating chances and hitting the woodwork, were unable to breach East Bengal's organised defence.

East Bengal FC's commanding performance marks a strong start to their title defence in the ISL.

Defending champions East Bengal FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a resounding start with a dominant 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers here on Sunday.

Early Lead And Defensive Strength

Goals from Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika and substitute Bipin Singh (2) sealed the points for Antonio Habas' side.

EBFC took the lead in the second minute through a stunning free-kick from Ramirez. The midfielder struck with his left foot from outside the penalty area, curling the ball into the top-left corner.

Churchill Brothers responded with urgency, creating opportunities to get back into the contest. They came close to finding an equaliser and even struck the woodwork, but East Bengal remained defensively organised to preserve their advantage.

Second Half Dominance Secures Victory

EBFC doubled their lead towards the end of the first half with a well-worked attacking move as David Hmar received the ball on the left, held it up before picking out Edmund, who made a timely run into the box to finish past Sayad Kadir.

Both teams created chances in the early exchanges of the second half. However, the hosts struggled to make their opportunities count in the final third, while East Bengal remained composed with a two-goal advantage.

Habas introduced Bipin Singh in the second half, and the move paid off in the 85th minute as the winger scored a superb curling effort into the top corner to make it 3-0.

Bipin struck again five minutes later to complete his brace.

The defending champions have made a strong statement at the start of their campaign. Churchill Brothers, who began their season with a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC, will look to bounce back when they face Punjab FC in a week's time.