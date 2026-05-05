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East Bengal overcome Mumbai City in thrilling ISL clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 05, 2026 23:10 IST

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East Bengal FC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 and take the top spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Substitute Youssef Ezzejjari scores from the penalty spot to draw East Bengal level in the ISL match against Mumbai City FC, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Substitute Youssef Ezzejjari scores from the penalty spot to draw East Bengal level in the ISL match against Mumbai City FC, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photograph: AIFF 

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1, moving to the top of the Indian Super League table.
  • Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar scored second-half goals for East Bengal after Brandon Fernandes' early strike for Mumbai City.
  • East Bengal's victory marked Mumbai City's first home defeat of the season.
  • Oscar Bruzon's half-time substitutions proved crucial, shifting the momentum in East Bengal's favour.

East Bengal FC came from behind to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 and move to the top of the Indian Super League points table, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari (58th minute) and Nandha Kumar (71st) overturned Brandon Fernandes's 8th minute strike.

 

The Red and Gold Brigade produced a strong second-half display to claim three points and move to the top of the table with 21 points from 10 matches, ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, suffering their first home defeat of the season.

Petr Kratky's Mumbai side started on the front foot with early pressing, but centre-backs Sibille and Anwar Ali stood firm in the opening exchanges. Despite that, the Islanders struck first.

In the eighth minute, left-back Akash Mishra's long throw into the box created commotion, and midfielder Brandon Fernandes reacted quickest to fire a left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Mumbai City's Early Dominance

Mumbai City FC continued to create clearer openings. Around the quarter-hour mark, winger Vikram Pratap Singh surged down the right before his effort was blocked by defender Jeakson Singh.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was denied a good opportunity soon after, while Vikram missed with an attempted chip following a lofted pass from midfielder Joni Kauko.

East Bengal FC gradually grew into the game but struggled to break into the final third.

Midfielder Mohammed Rashid forced a save from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa in the 28th minute, while Edmund Lalrindika and captain Saul Crespo saw efforts go off target or blocked.

Mumbai City remained the more threatening side, with Brandon testing goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill again before the interval.

East Bengal's Second-Half Resurgence

Oscar Bruzon made three attacking changes at half-time, introducing forward Miguel Figueira, striker Youssef Ezzejjari and midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti.

The impact was immediate, as East Bengal pushed higher and began to test the Mumbai City defence.

The equaliser arrived following a challenge by Kauko inside the box, East Bengal were awarded a penalty.

Substitute Ezzejjari stepped up and converted with a powerful strike into the bottom corner, despite Lachenpa guessing the right way.

Mumbai City attempted to respond quickly.

Chhangte forced a sharp save from Gill in the 61st minute, but East Bengal held firm before they went on to take the lead.

Nandha Kumar Secures Victory

After a move initiated by Figueira, substitute Nandha Kumar cut in from the left and struck from the edge of the box.

The effort took a slight deflection off defender Bijay Chhetri and beat Lachenpa to make it 2-1.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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